GPSU threatens nationwide strike

– says money lost in bad oil deal can sustain pay increase for all public servants

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) on Thursday dispatched a letter to the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton calling for a return to the bargaining table or face nationwide industrial action.

Among the list of demands for members in the Public Service, is an across-the-board pay increase of 50 percent which Union President, Patrick Yarde insists is sustainable in light of the exorbitant amount of money being lost through the controversial oil contract.

Yarde gave this position following the conclusion of GPSU Executive Meeting, in which Vera Naughton recalled that even since 2020, “we submitted proposals for salaries, wages and allowances etc., to the government,” all of which have since been ignored. In light of the year’s long breakdown in talks between the union and government, Naughton reminded that back in September last, the union wrote to the Chief Labour Officer, requesting conciliation in light of this, reiterating its position that the matter was at a dead lock.

In the GPSU missive giving its, ‘Notice of Ultimatum to Proceed on Industrial Action,’ the union submits that “Public Servants of Guyana have had enough, they have been patient and can no longer accept the present situation under the yoke of starvation wages. As a consequence of the present circumstances, the Guyana Public Service Union hereby informs you of its intention to commence industrial action in conformity with the Union’s obligations under the Laws of Guyana without further notice in the protection of the rights of Public Service Employees.”

Prefacing its position GPSU qualified its demand saying it “is being forced to pursue this action since it has exhausted all available avenues to safe guard and protect the rights of Public Sector Workers.”

It was recalled that the matter was specifically dealt with under the Memorandum of Agreement for the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes between the Government of Guyana (GOG) and Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), and reaffirmed in the 1987 Public Service Rules, despite the commitments agreed to in the binding terms of the Memorandum of Agreement signed on June 23, 1999 between the GPSU and the Government of Guyana on the way forward in the event of a deadlock.

That bilateral Memorandum, and agreement signed by the then Secretary of Cabinet, the late Dr. Roger Luncheon on behalf of the Government of Guyana, states in Article 8 `In future, where salary and wages negotiations fail to result in agreements and third-party conciliation of 30 days’ fails, it is agreed that until entrenched into the collective agreement, the parties will in respect of future disputes adopt the same methods of arbitration.

Executive Member, Indira Thakurdeen, during the press engagement had placed on record that the union “rejects President (Irfaan) Ali’s position that Public Sector Employees must wait another two years to benefit from improved remuneration. “These improvements are overdue and must be immediately addressed. They are merited-affordable and sustainable.”

She was adamant “those who suffer under the yoke of starvation wages, injustices and widespread discrimination at the hands of this government must be given justice speedily by all means.”