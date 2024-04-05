Latest update April 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Elderly man gets $100K bail for causing death of pedal cyclist

Apr 05, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 71-year-old man was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 when he appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court and was charged for causing death of Garfield Bridgemohan a pedal cyclist due to dangerous driving.

Anthony Ramsahoye

Anthony Ramsahoye made his first court appearance before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke, where the charge was read to him. Ramsahove pleaded not guilty to the charge. The accident occurred on January 19, 2024 on the public road at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

Garfield Bridgemohan (now deceased) a 35-year-old pedal cyclist and logger of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast was riding his bicycle and was struck down by Ramsahoye’s motorcar PXX 9235. Kaieteur News understands that the motorcar was proceeding at a fast rate of speed going north along the western side of the public road, the same direction Bridgemohan was riding and collided with the rear wheel of the pedal cycle. The cyclist fell on the road as a result of the incident and the vehicle allegedly ran over him, injuring his neck and other body parts severely. After that, the car drove a short distance before stopping.

Notably it is also alleged that the driver suddenly saw a man who was riding a bicycle and made a “sudden lean” and collided with the front left side of his vehicle. Bridgemohan hit the windshield, and was picked up by Ramsahoye and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Ramsahoye appeared in court on Tuesday (April 2, 2024), where Magistrate Clarke granted bail in the sum of $100,000, with conditions that he lodges his passport with the Court and report to the Station Sergeant at the Anna Regina Police Station every last Friday of the month. The case was adjourned to April 23, 2024.

