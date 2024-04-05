Dolphin Speed Swim Club’s Swim Meet & Fun Day set for April 14

Kaieteur Sports – The Dolphin Speed Swim Club is gearing up to make waves once again, with their flagship event, the Annual Swim Meet and Fun Day, scheduled for April 14th (Sunday) at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC).

This thrilling one-day extravaganza dedicated to celebrating the sheer delight of swimming and igniting the spirit of healthy competition among participants.

The gates of the pool will graciously open at 11:20 am, welcoming all aqua aficionados to dive in and relish some pre-competition aquatic pleasures.

In a spirit of inclusivity and community engagement, the Dolphin Speed Swim Club warmly extends its invitation to participants from the Teach Them Young Learn to Swim programme. Join us for a day where champions are molded, and bonds of camaraderie are forged.

Secure your spot at this spectacular event by purchasing tickets priced at $200, available for sale at both the Colgrain Pool and the NAC.