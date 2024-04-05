Latest update April 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Den Amstel and Guyana Police force victories earn three points apiece

Apr 05, 2024 Sports

Action from Tuesday night in the GFF KFC Elite League Season Six matches.

KFC Elite League Season Six

Kaieteur Sports – Den Amstel FC and the Guyana Police Force FC players exited the field on Tuesday night with another valuable win boosting their standings in the KFC Elite League Season Six points table.

In an intense out-of-town clash, Den Amstel FC defeated Monedderlust FC 3-0 in the first match on April 3. Following that, the Guyana Police Force FC secured a solid 2-0 win against Santos FC, another Georgetown club.

Den Amstel FC came out swinging, launching a relentless assault on Monedderlust FC’s defence. Andrae Hector broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, with Anthony Benn adding two more goals in the 68th and 78th minutes to secure a convincing victory.

In the second game, Nicholas McArthur of the Guyana Police Force FC found the net in the 17th minute, followed by teammate Neron Barrow’s goal in the 35th minute, securing a comfortable lead for the team as they headed into halftime.

Once again, the Guyana Police Force FC showcased their defensive maturity, denying a frustrated Santos FC any chance of a comeback by thwarting several close attempts at goal.

The matches were the first two April fixtures for the league, which kicked off on February 25. This elite competition features ten powerhouse clubs, including defending champions Guyana Defence Force FC, former titleholders Fruta Conquerors FC and Slingerz FC, along with Western Tigers FC, Guyana Police Force FC, Monedderlust FC, Ann’s Grove United FC, Den Amstel FC, Santos FC and Buxton United FC.

The league serves as a national platform for players to showcase their talents, aiming for spots in national team programmes, scholarships, and potential contracts abroad.

In the race for glory, the top ten clubs are eyeing the first-place cash prize of G$2,000,000.

Cash rewards of G$1,200,000, G$800,000, and G$500,000 await the teams securing second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Last evening Buxton United FC went head-to-head with Fruta Conquerors FC at 6:30p.m., followed by Slingerz FC taking on Ann’s Grove FC at 9 p.m. at the NTC.

