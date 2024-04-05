Cotton Field cricketer Dharam Raj remembered by club-mate Ramcharran Singh

Kaieteur Sports – Three years have gone since the passing of former Cotton Field Sports Club cricketer Dharam Raja via a Construction accident, but his team-mate, Ramcharran Singh, remembered him for his passion for the game and his contributions.

Singh, who captained Essequibo Senior Inter-County team and was a long-standing opening batsman, stated that Raja was an absolutely talented player. He was always considered a superb all-rounder having batted left-handed and bowled clever off-spin.

He is certainly missed according to Singh, who is now residing in the United States of America permanently.

“He [is] definitely missed; he was a great cricketer and sportsman; we had some memorable times for Cotton Field and I loved his passion that he brought to the game,” Singh revealed.

Raja met his demise at the age 60. He represented Essequibo in a solitary one-day Inter-County game but his service for Cotton Field Sports Club during his days was magnificent.

“He was a huge contributor of the game and to Cotton Field Sports Club. He loved the game and played it with immense passion and he was always willing to make a contribution, both on and off the field,” the 58-year-old Singh stated from his Florida home.

Singh enjoyed Raja’s friendliness off the field as well but would have given 120 percent when he was on the field. Cotton Field Sports Club had few members who went on to represent Essequibo at various levels including ex-skipper Lennox Alves and Dinesh Joseph along with Raul and Romain Khan (brothers). Wazeeda Bacchus also played for Guyana’s female team.

“I know he was a die-hard player and we shared some wonderful times off the field during our cricketing days for Cotton Field Sports Club; his death is still shocking but I know he left a legacy and he will be remembered forever,” Singh mentioned.

Cotton Field Sports Club played competitive cricket and competitions under the auspices of the Essequibo Cricket Board.

Singh is very optimistic that the club will honour Raja with cricket matches and he also willing to make a contribution towards any endeavours. Raja was an honorary member of Reliance Hustlers Sports Club. On two occasions, the Club held memorial matches for Raja. Raja’s only son Timo sponsored the cricket games.