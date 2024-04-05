18-year-old jockey Kishawn Pereira aims to rise

Latest update April 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2024
Kaieteur Sports – Fresh from a win in the H & Lower race on Sunday last at Port Mourant Turf Club Easter Cup, 18-year-old jockey Kishawn Pereira is aiming to continue his rise to the top.
The youngster piloted Here Comes Heidi from the Jagdeo Racing Stables to a sensational win, ahead of stablemates Red Ruby and Theory of Colors; and Amicable Kate (who ran second).
This win was Pereira’s first major win, as he rode Here Comes Heidi to a G$400,000 win. The teenager said he was inspired to ride horse by a friend; Godfrey, but he enjoyed watching horse racing on YouTube.
“I like watching how Frankie Dettori ride. He is an Italian jockey but dominated horse racing in England.”
Pereira sealed the top spot in a race that featured seasoned jockey, including his teammate, Rico Hernandez out of Trinidad and Tobago. “I was happy, excited I got the win at Port Mourant. I worked hard for it,” Pereira said.
He added: “My goal as a jockey is to rise to the top and be the best.”
The Port Mourant Turf Club was treated to delightful run from champion horse for the year 2023, Spankhurst, who extended its dominance with another crushing win.
The Jumbo Jet-owned horse piloted by Jockey Colin Ross stormed to a G$ 2 million win in the feature race, finishing ahead of Jessica’s Pride, Stolen Money and Cremore.
The next race day is set for April 28, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee at Rising Sun Turf Club. Jockey Pereira will be aiming to make a further name for himself when he heads to Rising Sun Turf Club.
