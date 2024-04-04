U.S.-based DJ dies after car crashes into concrete fence

Kaieteur News – A US-based disc jockey died Tuesday night when he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a concrete fence at Cottage Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Shemroy Henry. Henry is attached to the High Life Sound System of Belmont Mahaicony. Police in a statement said that at the time of the incident, Henry was driving motor car #PAE 7812. With him were three occupants in the vehicle: two females and a male, ages 17, 20 and 26. Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at a fast rate when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the southern side, colliding with a concrete fence and then into a GT&T pole.

Due to the collision, all four occupants suffered injuries about their bodies and received treatment at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital. Henry succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The other three occupants were admitted for medical observation as investigations continue.

Kaieteur News understands that in addition to celebrating the Easter festivities the young man, who resides in the United State, was also here to celebrate his birthday but ended up staying for his mother’s 50th as well.