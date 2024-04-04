Truck driver on $1M bail for causing death

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old truck driver was granted bail in the sum of $1 million when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was charged for causing the death of Temeca Kerr due to dangerous driving.

Deodat Ramanand of Good Hope Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), made his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to him. Ramanand was not required to plea to the indictable charge. The accident occurred on February 15, 2024 at the junction of Camp Street and Brickdam.

The facts state that on the day in question Ramanand was the driver of motor lorry # GMM 9622, which was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Brickdam at a fast rate of speed, while the traffic light signal was flashing red in his direction. Motorcar PWW 7944, which was driven by Kerr (now deceased), was proceeding north along the western drive lane of Camp Street, where a traffic light signal was flashing amber in her direction. As both vehicles proceeded in their respective directions, both drivers failed to adhere to the traffic light signal and a collision occurred between the two vehicles resulting in the driver of PWW 7944 and its three occupants sustaining injuries and were hospitalized. Two of the occupants were discharged on later dates, while one is presently admitted as a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while the driver of the motorcar, who was later transferred to the Lilliendaal Public Hospital as a patient, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment on March 23, 2024 at about 1:30hrs. After an investigation was carried out, Ramanand was charged. Ramanand was represented by Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry. The defendant will return to court on May 22, 2024.