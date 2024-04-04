Troy Resources shipped out Guyana’s gold exempt of all fees

…was also handed reduced rate on fuel imports while locals paid full costs

Kaieteur News – Australian-based Troy Resources began its operations in Guyana back in 2014 but was forced to shutter its operations locally last year.

During that time however, the company was allowed, as per contract to export all of its gold and other valuable minerals found in its operations free of cost. This since, according to the contract, these minerals will be shipped out of the country exempt from paying any fees, imports duties, taxes, administrative and other charges and any other like assessments of any nature. Domestic operators however, are made to pay all relevant taxes and fees to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Additionally, the contract states that Customs Personnel shall be entitled to inspect the imports “with the utmost dispatch and shall, in no event, delay the shipment of such property to destinations outside of Guyana, when ready for shipment.” Compounding the situation further, the Mineral Agreement also allowed for the foreign mining companies to pay Customs Officers to clear their imports at a port of the company’s choosing.

It should be noted too that under the Mineral Agreements, there are even more clauses which local miners have repeatedly lamented, one such being the reduced rate paid for fuel imports for their operations by foreign operators. That pact signed with Troy Resources Ltd–the Karouni Mineral Agreement-dictates that a 10 percent tax to be paid on all fuel and lubricants imported into the country for the operations. This obtains, as local operators were made to pay full amount, as high as 50 percent. It should be noted that government would from time to time, reduce and reimpose the rate to stabilise the price of fuel for domestic consumption. This situation obtained until the COVID-19 Pandemic.