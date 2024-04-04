Teen shot in foot at Guyhoc

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man was shot in the foot on Tuesday at Guyhoc, Georgetown following a heated argument between him and a man which spilled over from Phagwah day.

Injured is Aydil Francis, a construction worker from South Sophia, Georgetown. The suspect who is called ‘Preggo’ (only name available), is said to be from Plum Park, Sophia. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 20:30hrs at Guyhoc, Georgetown. Information received from the victim related that he and the suspect have known each other for several years, but they are not friends. On Phagwah day, a heated argument ensued between them from a misunderstanding. Around 20:30hrs on Tuesday, the victim claimed that he was sitting at a shop next to the ‘black and white’ bridge in Guyhoc, when he was approached by the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle at the time. Police said, the suspect allegedly whipped out a handgun from the waist of his pants and fired a single shot in the direction of Francis, which hit him to his lower left foot. The suspect then rode off on his motorcycle and made good his escape. Francis was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he is a patient undergoing treatment for a gunshot injury. His condition is listed as stable. The investigation continues.