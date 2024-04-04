Teen shot in foot at Guyhoc

Latest update April 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man was shot in the foot on Tuesday at Guyhoc, Georgetown following a heated argument between him and a man which spilled over from Phagwah day.
Injured is Aydil Francis, a construction worker from South Sophia, Georgetown. The suspect who is called ‘Preggo’ (only name available), is said to be from Plum Park, Sophia. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 20:30hrs at Guyhoc, Georgetown. Information received from the victim related that he and the suspect have known each other for several years, but they are not friends. On Phagwah day, a heated argument ensued between them from a misunderstanding. Around 20:30hrs on Tuesday, the victim claimed that he was sitting at a shop next to the ‘black and white’ bridge in Guyhoc, when he was approached by the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle at the time. Police said, the suspect allegedly whipped out a handgun from the waist of his pants and fired a single shot in the direction of Francis, which hit him to his lower left foot. The suspect then rode off on his motorcycle and made good his escape. Francis was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he is a patient undergoing treatment for a gunshot injury. His condition is listed as stable. The investigation continues.
Foreigners looting Guyana in luxury!!!
Apr 04, 2024– reflects on Kaieteur News then and now Kaieteur News – The Kaieteur News started as a weekly edition 30 years ago, before graduating to what it is today. The company has seen a number...
Apr 04, 2024
Apr 04, 2024
Apr 04, 2024
Apr 04, 2024
Apr 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – On January 14, 2002, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) was forced to shut down the Garden of Eden... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the face of escalating global environmental challenges, water scarcity and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]