Latest update April 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20 World Championships

Apr 04, 2024 Sports

– Team size contingent on finance

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is aiming to send a delegation of seven athletes and two relay teams to the 20th edition of the U20 World Championships, scheduled for August 26 – 31 in Lima, Peru.

Tianna Springer is currently the world’s fastest U18 400m athlete.

Tianna Springer is currently the world’s fastest U18 400m athlete.

Malachi Austin is currently the third-fastest u18 400m athlete.

Malachi Austin is currently the third-fastest u18 400m athlete.

President of the AAG, Amanda Hermonstine, expressed that the team’s size is subject to financial considerations.

However, if successful, it will mark the largest contingent of athletes representing Guyana since the inauguration of the Championships in 1986.

Leading the charge for Guyana’s team is Tianna Springer, the reigning world’s top-ranked U18 athlete in the 400m category. Springer has qualified to compete in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events.

Malachi Austin, presently ranked as the world’s third fastest U18 athlete in the 400m, has secured his place in his specialty event. Joining him are Narissa McPherson (200m/400m), Nalica Glen (200m), Ezekiel Newton (100m/200m), and Jermaine Crummewing (100m), all of whom have successfully qualified.

Athaleyha Hinckson, who clinched Guyana’s first-ever 100m gold at the CARIFTA Games, has also met the qualifying standard for the World U20 Championship, but, given her age of just 15, Hermonstine mentioned the necessity for consultation with the athletics World Governing body.

AAG president, Amanda Hermonstine.

AAG president, Amanda Hermonstine.

On the relay front, Guyana’s 4x400m Mixed Relay team, posting a blistering time of 3:23.51 at the CARIFTA Games this year, currently boasts the world’s fastest time. They are strongly positioned to secure one of the 24 spots available.

Guyana’s 4x400m relay time of 3:14.05, achieved at the recently concluded CARIFTA Games, ranks them as the ninth-fastest in the world. They are currently well-positioned to secure qualification for the U20 World Championships.

Since the inception of the U20 World Championships, Guyana holds only one medal, courtesy of Kadecia Baird in the women’s 400m.

Baird crossed the finish line in 51.04s, claiming the silver medal behind the USA’s Ashley Spencer and ahead of another American, Erika Rucker.

Baird’s remarkable time remains the fastest U20 performance by a South American athlete.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who later achieved distinction as a two-time Olympic gold medallist and World Champion in the 400m, finished fourth in the same race.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 27th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Foreigners looting Guyana in luxury!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Claude David the last of the old timers

Claude David the last of the old timers

Apr 04, 2024

– reflects on Kaieteur News then and now Kaieteur News – The Kaieteur News started as a weekly edition 30 years ago, before graduating to what it is today. The company has seen a number...
Read More
Government of Guyana sets sight on Athletics success at 2028 Olympics

Government of Guyana sets sight on Athletics...

Apr 04, 2024

Darthan Racing trio gears up for GMRSC Circuit Championship opening round

Darthan Racing trio gears up for GMRSC Circuit...

Apr 04, 2024

Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20 World Championships

Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20...

Apr 04, 2024

Ram, Lewis fifties help Guyana surge to 147-run win over Leewards in final round 

Ram, Lewis fifties help Guyana surge to 147-run...

Apr 04, 2024

Guyana secures two teams to participate at 2024 PDC Qualifiers

Guyana secures two teams to participate at 2024...

Apr 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]