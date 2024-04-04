Members of Constitutional Reform Commission sworn-in

– Former Chancellor Carl Singh appointed chairman

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday administered the oath of office to members of the Constitution Reform Commission at the Office of the President, with former acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Carl Singh being appointed chairman of the body.

During the ceremony, 18 of the 21-member Commission took their oaths, including Retired Justice Singh. The political representatives are PPP officials and current Government Ministers: Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC; Gail Teixeira; Dr. Frank Anthony; Pauline Campbell-Sukhai and Kwame Warren McCoy; APNU/AFC Members: Vincent Alexander; Sherwood Lowe; Ganesh Mahipaul and Nigel Hughes and A New and United Guyana, the Liberty and Justice Party and the New Movement member Timothy Munro Jonas, SC. There is also a representative each from the Labour Movement: Aslim Iqubal Singh; The National Toshao’s Council: Derrick Rowan John; The Private Sector: Ramesh Anand Persaud; the Guyana Bar Association, Kamal Shiromani Ramkarran; Women Organisations: Joycelin Kim Kyte-Thomas; Youth Organisations: Daniel Josh Kanhai; Christian Organisations: Keoma Denzil Griffith; Hindu Organisations: Radha Krishna Sharma; Muslim Organisations: Imran Ally and Farmers: Adrian V. Anamayah. Due to their unavailability, Timothy Munro Jonas, SC, who represents the A New and United Guyana, the Liberty and Justice Party and the New Movement; Kamal Shiromani Ramkarran from the Guyana Bar Association; and Keoma Denzil Griffith, who represents Christian Organisations, will be sworn in at a later date.

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in commissioners of the Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC) have been encouraged to execute their responsibilities diligently and with dedication, as they take on the arduous task of modernising Guyana’s supreme laws to counter evolving and new challenges. The 2022 Constitutional Reform Commission Act has outlined several areas for potential reform, including indigenous peoples’ rights, fundamental rights, children’s rights, eradication of discrimination, enhancement of race relations, and electoral reform, among other areas.

Offering words of encouragement, President Ali emphasised that these areas of focus are wide-ranging, but not exhaustive of the commission’s scope of work. “It is imperative to recognise the weighty mandate entrusted upon you. I ask that you approach your responsibilities with utmost diligence and dedication, striving to foster an atmosphere of cooperation and mutual respect during your deliberations. It is imperative to acknowledge the significance of your work in shaping the future of constitutionalism in Guyana,” the president underscored.

He continued, “Your ability to work together and achieve consensus will not only advance the cause of constitutional reform but also serve as an encouragement for greater political and social inclusion. The nation’s constitution is a framework that guides governance, the allocation of power, the functions of the arm of state, and the rights of citizens, as highlighted by the president. While the constitution could serve as a timeless blueprint for governance, reflecting enduring principles and values, the dynamic and evolving nature of society necessitates periodic updates and reform to remain relevant and effective.

“A constitution must remain a living document, and not become archaic. It must possess the capacity for adaption to be relevant and to effectively address new challenges, societal changes, and emerging issues, while still upholding its core principles and protecting the rights of citizens, address new challenges, [and] emerging issues,” President Ali stated.

The head of state added that the constitution is designed to embody the collective aspirations of people while safeguarding their rights and empowerment. And so, “The constitution must be drafted in clear and accessible language, comprehensible to the average individual. This ensures that all citizens can understand their rights and obligations, thereby facilitating active participation in a democratic process and reinforcing the mutual understanding…,” he underlined.

The commission will review the Constitution of Guyana to provide for the current and future rights, duties, liabilities, and obligations of the Guyanese people. It will also implement reforms relating to elections and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), considering its composition, method of electing its chairman and members, and its jurisdiction over the national registration and electoral processes. The commission will receive, consider, and evaluate submissions for changes to the constitution, after which these recommendations will be submitted to a standing committee for consideration by the National Assembly. This will be the third constitutional reform process in Guyana. Constitutional reform has been long promised by political parties but is now being initiated by the current administration, which was outlined in its 2020-2025 manifesto. (DPI)