Man who snatched passenger’s phone, tells Magistrate he did not intend to steal

Kaieteur News – “I did not intend to steal,” a 25-year-old man told Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Wednesday when he appeared at the city court to answer to a charge that alleged he snatched a woman’s phone.

Buntin Junior, a construction worker appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the larceny charge was read to him by Magistrate Latchman. He pleaded guilty to the charge that stated on Wednesday on North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown he stole from Sandie Ramdall her Samsung A205 cell phone, valued $56,000.

According to the facts related by the prosecutor, Ramdall was in a minibus that stopped at a corner in Lacytown, Georgetown. The facts further related that Junior exited the same time with the woman and in the process of doing so, he snatched the phone that was in her hand and attempted to run away. However, an alarm was raised and he was chased by police and public-spirited citizens. Junior was then caught and escorted to the police station where he was placed in custody and later charged with the present offence. It was also revealed that the victim’s phone was not recovered. Junior told the magistrate when asked why he stole the phone that he did not intend to steal it. “I did not intend to steal.” In light of this, the magistrate considered the prevalence of the offence committed and sentenced Junior to 12 months imprisonment.