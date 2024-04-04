Latest update April 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man who snatched passenger’s phone, tells Magistrate he did not intend to steal

Apr 04, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – “I did not intend to steal,” a 25-year-old man told Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Wednesday when he appeared at the city court to answer to a charge that alleged he snatched a woman’s phone.

Buntin Junior at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Buntin Junior at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Buntin Junior, a construction worker appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the larceny charge was read to him by Magistrate Latchman. He pleaded guilty to the charge that stated on Wednesday on North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown he stole from Sandie Ramdall her Samsung A205 cell phone, valued $56,000.

According to the facts related by the prosecutor, Ramdall was in a minibus that stopped at a corner in Lacytown, Georgetown. The facts further related that Junior exited the same time with the woman and in the process of doing so, he snatched the phone that was in her hand and attempted to run away. However, an alarm was raised and he was chased by police and public-spirited citizens. Junior was then caught and escorted to the police station where he was placed in custody and later charged with the present offence.  It was also revealed that the victim’s phone was not recovered. Junior told the magistrate when asked why he stole the phone that he did not intend to steal it. “I did not intend to steal.” In light of this, the magistrate considered the prevalence of the offence committed and sentenced Junior to 12 months imprisonment.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 27th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Foreigners looting Guyana in luxury!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Claude David the last of the old timers

Claude David the last of the old timers

Apr 04, 2024

– reflects on Kaieteur News then and now Kaieteur News – The Kaieteur News started as a weekly edition 30 years ago, before graduating to what it is today. The company has seen a number...
Read More
Government of Guyana sets sight on Athletics success at 2028 Olympics

Government of Guyana sets sight on Athletics...

Apr 04, 2024

Darthan Racing trio gears up for GMRSC Circuit Championship opening round

Darthan Racing trio gears up for GMRSC Circuit...

Apr 04, 2024

Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20 World Championships

Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20...

Apr 04, 2024

Ram, Lewis fifties help Guyana surge to 147-run win over Leewards in final round 

Ram, Lewis fifties help Guyana surge to 147-run...

Apr 04, 2024

Guyana secures two teams to participate at 2024 PDC Qualifiers

Guyana secures two teams to participate at 2024...

Apr 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]