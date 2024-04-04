Latest update April 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man gets bullet intended for mother-in-law

Apr 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was shot by his spouse’s brother-in-law, around 00:10hrs on Wednesday morning, in Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

It is alleged he was not the intended target, his mother-in-law told police that the bullet was meant for her. The injured man has been identified as 32-year-old Rafael Hintzen.

Investigations by the police revealed that the victim and one of the suspects are known to each other as they both share a relationship with two sisters who reside in Campbell Street, Albouystown area. According to police, “Information received from the 41-year-old mother-in-law of both the suspect and victim is that on Phagwah day, her nephew sprayed water from a ‘water gun’ on one of the suspect’s friends, to which he (the suspect) was annoyed. Subsequently, she and the suspect (son-in-law) were engaged in a heated argument when he threatened to ‘kill’ her.”

At around 00:10hrs on Wednesday, Hintzen was in his car which was parked in from of the Campbell Street home. His mother-in-law was said to be seated on a chair in the yard, when the suspect and three other men, all armed with hand guns appeared out of the alleyway opposite the house. The statement from the police said that the men, “started to discharge several rounds in the victim and his mother-in-law’s direction. The victim exited his car and ran into the yard where his mother-in-law was, upon realizing that he was shot in the foot, tried to pull him up the step to get him into the house.”

Furthermore, “In the process of doing so, the woman said that she saw the suspect (her son-in-law) and his accomplices running through the front gate in her direction, firing several rounds at her. Anastacia claimed that she immediately left the victim at the bottom of the stairway, ran upstairs, and closed the door.”

The woman told police that the suspect and his accomplices did not further injure the victim when they caught up with him since she assumed that she was the intended target. It is alleged that there was a car waiting on Campbell Street that the armed men ran back to and made good their escape. The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by a relative, where he was seen by a doctor, examined, admitted, and is receiving medical treatment. His condition is stable.  Spent shells and warheads were recovered by detectives at the scene and a number of persons were questioned and useful information was received. Police are looking for the suspects as investigations continue.

