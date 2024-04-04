Latest update April 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

 Kaieteur Radio staffers reflect on five year journey

Apr 04, 2024

Joshua Van Sluytman – Radio Manager

Kaieteur News – As one of the very first members of staff at Kaieteur Radio, it makes me very, very proud to celebrate this significant milestone – our 5th Anniversary.  It brings me joy as I pause and reflect on the five years we have been providing a service to the citizens of Guyana.

I am honoured to be leading a team that stands strong and committed to our motto “The Radio with a Difference.”  I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together.

I would like to take this time to extend my deepest gratitude to all our faithful listeners, viewers and advertisers, thank you for your unwavering commitment, as we look forward to many more years of broadcasting greatness.

Thank you, guys and gals.

 

Bhimaraju Achary – Radio Technician and Graphic Artist

Being a member of Kaieteur News for the past four years has opened a multitude of opportunities for me as I was born in India and I never dreamt of being in this part of the world.

I am truly thankful and happy to be a part of this company and look forward to spending and creating many more years of memories.

Kevin Smith – Radio Announcer

I am thrilled to be part of the dynamic and diverse team driving the daily operations of the radio station.

Being a member of a solution-oriented team is immensely rewarding, as we are dedicated to personal growth and the betterment of our nation.

Kaieteur Radio Manager, Mr. Joshua VanSluytman, exemplifies exceptional leadership qualities- that of a man twice his age.

I commend Dr. Glenn Lall for his visionary leadership, serving as the cornerstone of yet another organization that consistently applies much needed pressure on Guyanese politicians, driving positive change.

Kaieteur Radio has evolved significantly over the past 5 years and I anticipate continued growth and transformation in the years ahead.

I am confident that our team will expand both in numbers and in talent, and I eagerly anticipate witnessing its continued success.

Sports

