K/News turns 30 today!

The journey from a weekly to Guyana’s number 1 daily

“They have killed my employees, they came in here looking for me with guns, they threw a grenade at my vehicle, they bombed my place (but) as time goes, you learn to accept that what you do as a Publisher comes with that terrain and it can only make you weaker or stronger…death means nothing to me, speaking and standing up for the right thing in a country is more important.”- Glenn Lall

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News printed its first edition in April of 1994. The newspaper began with a once weekly publication before it evolved into the most popular household name.

Publisher of the country’s leading publication, Mr. Glenn Lall was a market vendor, just 31-years old when he was approached by an associate with a business proposal to start the newspaper. Intrigued by the potential returns from the venture, Lall and his wife, Mrs. Bhena Lall enthusiastically jumped on board, along with a third associate who invested in the business.

For Lall, he intended to be a silent partner, not having any knowledge of journalism or how to present news. He would soon realise the venture required more than finances to thrive. “It required more than just investment (or) a few dollars. It required a brain or business to manage and take control…it ran a few mornings and we weren’t getting anywhere with it,” the businessman recalled.

“One of the greatest gifts we can give or we can lend to another human being is wisdom. And it gives me joy, it gives me great pleasure every day I wake up and see this newspaper online or in the hands of people, knowing that I was part of it. I don’t think there is any other noble profession…”- K/News Publisher

Lall said Kaieteur News endured the brunt of criticisms in its toddler years. “Some people would have thrown at us comments like what are you getting involved with, since when you know about newspaper, there is no room for anymore newspapers in this country. There were two newspapers at the time- the Stabroek News and the Guyana Chronicle and there was no room for a third newspaper.”

The businessman said it wasn’t long after the newspaper launched that the two partners left, leaving him to manage the business on his own. Lall described the process as a lone battle. Despite struggling to grow the newspaper, he said he was constantly encouraged and was pointed in the right direction by those in the field; above all, he was supported by his wife and friend, the extraordinary Bhena Lall.

“I stepped in, always a fighter, never believed in losing and I said no, I had too much invested in the business and I’m gonna make it work.” Lall recalled that recruiting journalists during that time was a major challenge given the risks associated with the new business. “No one wanted to leave a sailing ship to jump on any shaky, rotten ship,” he explained. The determined businessman however utilised the skills of journalists who were with other media houses and even paid them in advance for weekend articles. The publisher said one reporter, Michael Jordan, decided to join the newspaper fulltime in 1995, which led to others joining as well.

Growing the newspaper

“It wasn’t an easy task. Sometimes I don’t like to remember some of the downs I went through with it, especially going to people asking them for advertisements because advertisements is what sustains a newspaper or media house and it was extremely difficult but I persevered and here we are today- the leading newspaper in Guyana,” Lall said.

To master the art of journalism, the businessman got enrolled at the University of Guyana (UG) where he spent seven weeks engaging in the basics of the noble profession. Studying and managing the newspaper however became a challenge for the businessman who left the university to focus on the day to day activities of the paper.

Lall believes that to be a good journalist, one must be in the field. “I have since learned that this profession, journalism, you become a good journalist by practicing, by learning on the job (it) makes you into a great journalist. I always like to equate this profession with a mechanic. A good mechanic is someone who learns the skill from actually doing the practical job. Going to the University and learning it through theory is nothing comparing to one learning that profession, that skill on the job itself.”

After publishing once a week on Fridays for about seven years, the mid-week (Wednesday) edition was introduced, followed by a Sunday edition months later. Thereafter, the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday publications were added to the list and finally the Monday publication in 2001. Lall said the nation became hungry for the investigative journalism done by the publication. In fact he recalled that Kaieteur News at one time was selling 38,000 copies of the paper on weekends – a feat never achieved by any other publication.

Why Kaieteur News?

Asked about the decision on the name of the newspaper, Lall said it was named by one its founding shareholders. He said the name resonates across the country, symbolic of the majestic and mighty Kaieteur Falls. “I don’t know what he had in mind but I guess yes, he believed it would have made its name and it did.”

What makes Kaieteur News different?

The newspaper offers readers a different perspective from what is offered in the other daily publications. It has been fearless in its pursuit of the truth and exposing corruption without bias. This not only helps the paper to standout, but has shaped the entity into a respectable and dependable source for information. According to Lall, “It is completely different from the run-of-the-mill newspapers. The Guyana Chronicle focuses on government- propping up the administration; Stabroek News has been trying but it all boils down to the conscience, the understanding, the wisdom and knowledge of the publishers.” He was keen to note that editors are also important in delivering the right content to citizens. Lall said he has learnt that newspapers, Publishers and Editors all feed the people what the people ought to know, however Kaieteur News decided to do it differently. “I decided to go out there and find out what the people want and once you give the people what they want, they will continue (to come for more).”

The newspaper has been a medium for educating citizens in the simplest of terms to reach the grassroots community. It has been a force to be reckoned with from its inception, daring to tread paths no other has. The publication prides itself in exclusive news items and captivating headlines with its publisher adding his special touch to attract and simplify for the masses. Kaieteur News was once renowned for its leading role in the crime coverage and sensational front page headlines, but is now famous for its dedication and fight for a better oil deal. Since the terms of the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed with US oil giant, ExxonMobil became public, the newspaper has not only exposed the injustices of the contract, but has also challenged its provisions in the Court.

Lawsuits, grenades and attacks have failed

In the 30 year journey, because of the fearless stance the newspaper took, Kaieteur News has been the target of a number of legal, criminal and other attacks.

“They have killed my employees, they came in here looking for me with guns, they threw a grenade at my vehicle, they bombed my place (but) as time goes, you learn to accept what you do as a publisher comes with that terrain and it can only make you weaker or stronger,” Lall asserted.

In fact, the businessman said, “Death means nothing to me, speaking and standing up for the right thing in a country is more important.” For him, he is the fearless leader and Publisher because of his Creator. Lall said he seeks guidance daily to help him accept whatever challenges may come.

Among the challenges, the Newspaper has been forced to pay on a number of libel lawsuits. While Lall accepted responsibility for some, Kaieteur News has been hauled into legal matters for publishing the views of ordinary members of society in its letters column and even through advertisements. The Publisher said: “every media house has a responsibility to abide by the law…we also have a responsibility to give the nation a voice and when you are bold you want to push that limit and let a nation know their voices (and stories) can be told through the pages of the Kaieteur News. But I am not the editors. I am just the publisher and we try our best to avoid lawsuits because they can be detrimental to any media house and over the years I would have gotten several lawsuits some of which I would personally take the blame for. I would say go after the story…the people must know what’s happening.”

Beyond the legal consequences, the newspaper and its staff were violently attacked over the years. Lall believes fighting corruption has exposed him to ultimate danger but he refuses to stay silent. “Corruption, thievery is something I detest. Before I even get into newspaper I have been fighting crime in this country, so when I got into newspaper and began to see the kind of corruption going on I just can’t stay quiet. It’s not within the bloodstream of my body.”

KN Printery burnt

In December of 2002, Kaieteur News’ printery at Eccles, East Bank Demerara was burnt by two armed gunmen, who robbed and brutalized four of the pressmen on duty. The incident occurred around 3:30 am. The armed bandits had set off two explosions causing severe damage to the press, its electrical system and stored newsprint.

Execution of five press men at the same location

In August 2006, five of the company’s press men lost their lives after a gang of vicious youths stormed the printery at Eccles.

On that fateful night in 2006, Chetram Persaud, 46; Eion Wegman, 47; Richard Stewart, 24; Mark Maikoo, 22 and Shazeem Mohamed were all placed to lie face down and shot at point blank range to the back of their heads. A sixth man, Wordsworth Grey, 32 was also shot dead shortly before gunmen invaded the printery. A senior pressman, Ramchand Harripersaud called ‘Harry’ and a security guard, Julian De Grace, 66, were the only survivors of the massacre.

Grenade thrown at Publisher’s vehicle during wake of former employee

In June 2016 unidentified individuals hurled a grenade under a vehicle belonging to Mr. Lall. The incident occurred shortly after 22.00 hrs, and Mr. Lall’s vehicle, a Lexus, was parked on the western side of Saffon Street. Mr. Lall and other staffers were outside the Kaieteur News building participating in a wake for Assistant Editor Dale Andrews, when a security guard heard an unusual sound near Mr. Lall’s vehicle. Thinking at first that someone had shattered one of the windows, the guard checked the vehicle, but observed no damage. However, on checking the front of the Lexus, the guard spotted the grenade near one of the front tyres.

Pulling of State ads

For its unwavering voice against corruption, the government 10 years ago had pulled advertisements from Kaieteur News in a bid to punish and stifle the growth of the business. Private businesses that were aligned with the government at that time had also followed suit.

Death on the job

Another harrowing moment in the history of the newspaper was when it lost a young reporter, Joseph Thomas who got ill while covering the historic 2005 floods and subsequently died.

Achievements of Kaieteur News

“Over the years, the impact of Kaieteur News…hadn’t there been a Kaieteur News I shudder to think what this country would have looked like today,” Lall said. The businessman said when he reflects on the skullduggeries that occurred in the country’s past and the corrupt activities that continue today, he is grateful to be blessed with strength to play his part. He recalled that Kaieteur News was able to thwart a number of projects and corrupt deals over the years. In 2016, the newspaper exposed the ‘giveaway’ of the Sanata Complex to Dr. Ranjisingh ‘Bobby’ Ramroop—best friend of former President Bharrat Jagdeo. Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo also blames the Kaieteur News for stalling the Amaila Falls Hydo Power Project, which government says will generate 165 megawatts of clean electricity for the country. This newspaper had unearthed the troubling blueprint of the proposed project which was reported through the pages of the newspaper. This project was stalled due to lack of financing. Just to name a few.

Evolution of the newspaper

With the noticeable changes in the economy, Lall said so has business for Kaieteur News. He explained that previously around 24,000 to 28,000 copies would be printed daily, however this has been reduced. The businessman said this is a reflection of the spending power of the population and is a dangerous sign in an oil-rich economy. On the other hand, he recognised that social media and other forms of digital platforms have also contributed to the impacts on the newspaper business.

Recognizing the importance of an informed nation and society, Lall said Kaieteur News offers free online readership on its website. Additionally, the newspaper through its radio frequency offers news updates. “One of the greatest gifts we can give or we can lend to another human being is wisdom. And it gives me joy, it gives me great pleasure every day I wake up and see this newspaper online or in the hands of people, knowing that I was part of it. I don’t think there is any other noble profession than journalism and I try my best everyday with God’s guidance to ensure that I continue. I believe this is my calling, I believe this is what I was sent here to do,” he said.

Kaieteur Radio

Kaieteur News had applied for a radio license in the year 2010 under the People’s Progressive Party administration. Lall said the President at the time (Bharrat Jagdeo) was selective in the approval process and Kaieteur News was bluntly refused. It was when the APNU/AFC administration took office that the businessman’s application for the radio license was approved in 2018. Kaieteur Radio is now popularly known as ‘The Radio with a Difference’. It aims to reach the more mature audience, informing, educating and entertaining from coast to coast.

The radio became popular and reached its crest during the 2020 ‘elections saga’. It featured an hourly round up of the elections through various programmes including ‘The Political Show’, ‘Wake up Guyana’ and ‘The 592’.

The radio station (99.1/ 99.5 FM) boasts of a balanced approach in its entertainment programmes offering something for all ethnicities with Indian and English selections throughout the day and night. Kaieteur Radio also started a Latin show for the Spanish community. It is one of the few radio stations with a regular kids programme.

There are also special shows for sports fans and daily religious programmes for each of the three religions aired during the morning segment. The Publisher of Kaieteur News has his own programme, “the Glenn Lall show” aired on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays geared at exposing the injustices of Guyana’s oil deal and the mismanagement of the country by Government and Opposition. Lall has been dedicated to simplifying the stories carried daily in his newspapers for the ordinary citizen to better understand.

Other publications

In addition to the main newspaper, Kaieteur News began printing the Flame in August 1999, an entertainment paper. It also launched its New York Edition in August 2008, which continues to be a success today, reaching New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida. Additionally, Kaieteur News did private printing for religious organizations and political entities.

Humanitarian efforts of K/News Publisher

The Publisher of Kaieteur News, over the past 30 years, has contributed significantly to his country and various parts of the world through his humanitarian efforts.

Lall through this newspaper has been instrumental in raising relief funds for disaster-struck countries such as Indonesia, Pakistan and Haiti. Through the newspaper’s corporate social responsibility, K/News have also contributed locally to students in need of scholarships and other types of aid. He has organized a number of fund raisers that were done transparently, with names and the amount donated published on the pages of the newspaper. The businessman also finds pleasure in his annual Christmas cash giveaways and other charitable exercises.