GPHC in new approach to hip replacement surgeries 

Apr 04, 2024 News

One of the patients with the doctors after a successful hip replacement surgery at the GPHC

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) said it has successfully incorporated surgical technique in its Orthopaedics Department.

On March 26, 2024, the hospital introduced the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) to the Hip in the Lateral Position for Total Hip Replacement surgery, GPHC said in a press release on Wednesday. This innovative approach was made possible through the expertise of visiting Orthopaedic/Arthroplasty surgeon, Dr. Chao Zhou, from the esteemed Chinese Medical Brigade.

Traditionally, total hip replacement surgeries at GPHC have been performed via the anterior-lateral approach. However, the recent introduction of the Direct Anterior Approach marks a significant milestone as it becomes the first of its kind performed in Guyana, GPHC said. Dr. Zhou led the surgical team, assisted by Drs. Kaalesh Ramcharran and Randolph Tulsie, in executing this historic procedure.

The Direct Anterior Approach offers several advantages over conventional methods, including smaller surgical incisions, preservation of muscles without the need for repair, faster recovery times, and reduced postoperative pain. While this technique is commonplace in developed countries, its implementation at GPHC required no specialized operating tables, X-ray machines, or instruments, yet achieved comparable outcomes.

In the inaugural case on March 26th, a 73-year-old female patient underwent a successful Total Hip Replacement – Right Hip Joint. With meticulous planning and adherence to preoperative protocols, the surgery proceeded seamlessly, resulting in the patient’s early mobilization and discharge. Following the success of the initial procedure, GPHC conducted a second surgery on April 2, 2024, led by Dr. Kaalesh Ramcharran, with guidance from Dr. Chao Zhou and assistance from Dr. Ranvir Gajraj. This marks the second instance of a Total Hip Replacement using the Direct Anterior Approach in Guyana, further cementing GPHC’s commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care.

In preparation for the introduction of this technique, the Chinese Medical Brigade hosted a seminar on minimally invasive surgeries in Orthopaedics on March 27, 2024. This educational session provided valuable insights into the benefits and techniques of the Direct Anterior Approach, paving the way for its widespread adoption at GPHC and beyond. Dr. Kaalesh Ramcharran expressed gratitude for the opportunity to implement this technique, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize total hip replacement surgeries at GPHC. The Orthopaedics Department plans to extend training in the Direct Anterior Approach to other surgeons at GPHC and aims to conduct similar surgeries at regional hospitals in the future. The successful integration of the Direct Anterior Approach for Total Hip Replacement underscores GPHC’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred care and reaffirms its position as a leader in healthcare innovation in Guyana.

