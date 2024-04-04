Government of Guyana sets sight on Athletics success at 2028 Olympics

– Minister Ramson talks Elite Athletes Programme

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Government of Guyana is set to sow the seeds of track and field success for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, USA, as announced by Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

Guyana has yet to claim a track and field medal at Olympics. The country’s only medal to date was earned by Michael Parris at the 1980 Olympic Games in Russia.

Minister Ramson made the declaration during the welcome reception for Guyana’s CARIFTA Games athletes on Tuesday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Guyana concluded the 51st hosting of the CARIFTA Games in St. George’s, Grenada, with an impressive medal tally of eight – comprising four gold, two silver, and two bronze.

The gold medal feat marked the country’s most significant achievement since the inception of the games in 1972, spearheaded by outstanding performances from Tianna Springer, Athaleyha Hinckson, Malachi Austin, and their record-breaking 4x400M Mixed Relay team.

Springer’s remarkable time of 52.31 seconds to secure victory in the U20 400m establishes her as the fastest in the world for an athlete under 18, as recognized by World Athletics.

Meanwhile, Austin’s impressive time of 46.35 seconds in the U20 400m currently ranks as the third-fastest U18 time in the world this year, trailing behind the USA’s Wilson Quincy (45.19s) and Youssouf Abdelaziz DJibrine (45.28s) of Qatar.

Additionally, Guyana’s stellar performance in the 4x400m Mixed Relay, clocking in at 3:23.51, currently holds the title for the fastest U20 time in the world.

“The fact that Guyana, right now, is dominant in the sprints, the fact that we were able to beat Jamaica, is not small accomplishment,” Minister Ramson proclaimed.

Ramson said he’s “confident, that on these shores, Guyana has its very first Olympic Track and field medal in as early as the 2028 Olympics and we have to start planning and training from now. No one can tell you that we don’t have the talent pool, but what we didn’t have was the collective vision and effort to achieve that objective. Now is the time to invest in our greatest potential.”

Minister Ramson revealed that the Ministry of Sport has forged a partnership with the US Embassy to establish a training programme involving several Olympic medallists, slated to commence in August.

Though Minister Ramson didn’t delve into specifics, Kaieteur News has learned that Jonathan Terry, Coach of World Championships 200m silver medallist Erriyon Knighton, is anticipated to participate in the programme.

Ramson underscored that this initiative is integral to the Sport Ministry’s Elite Athlete Programme, which will primarily concentrate on nurturing some of the country’s top athletes.

“We were also able to secure, from some overseas Universities, some scholarships for Athletes and their coaches for the respective discipline. Athletes, since 2022 have embarked on scholarships, with support from the Government of Guyana,” Minister Ramson said.

He added, “So, they have used their talents, to advance their academic side of their talent and through the support from the Government, they have been able to do that.”

“Many people like to speak loosely, but only elite coaches and elite athletes gets the opportunity to really guide your success. A person who hasn’t been able to steer the success of persons (who are elite athletes), only person who would’ve had that success, get to speak,” Minister Ramson articulated.

He further mentioned, “But when it comes to harnessing the greatest of talent, you’re talking about marginal gains of growth and that can only come in a study way and a lot has happened since the 1970s.”

Ramson encouraged the athletes to persist in their efforts, pointing their long journey ahead, “what happens between now and the next Olympics, 2028, a lot of that will come from you and just know that you have a partner in the Government of Guyana.”