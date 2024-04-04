Latest update April 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Get yuh lamps, yuh candles and yuh torchlight

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Dem boys notice a man in the supermarket. He picked up a torchlight. He went and obtained a kero lamp and then headed for the candle section where he grabbed a few packets of candles. Curious as to what he was going to do with those things, Dem Boys asked him. His reply was that he was preparing for the blackouts.

A few days later, dem boys see the man again in the supermarket and asked him how the torchlight, the kero lamp and the candles helped him during the blackout. Surprisingly he said he had to endure the dark for hours on end.

“How come?” Dem Boys asked.

“ Well you see” explained the man, “ I forgot to buy batteries for the torchlight, kero for the lamp and matches to light the candles.”

It  shows how powerless we are during blackouts.

Last night dem boys had a blackout. It was a real enlightening experience… when the lights came back on. Before then it was so dark that even the shadows were like, “Who turned off the lights?”

But what makes the power outages so terrible at this time is because we are in the midst of a heat wave. When the power goes, it is steaming hot. No relief is in sight. The AC does not work, the fan does not work and opening the fridge is a high-risk activity  because if it stays open too long, your food may spoil.

In the meantime, de Gee Pee Hell is urging conservation of power. People hardly getting enough power to get the basic s done much less to conserve.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

