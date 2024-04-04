Darthan Racing trio gears up for GMRSC Circuit Championship opening round

Kaieteur Sports – As the countdown to the opening round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) Circuit Championship intensifies, all eyes are on Darthan Racing’s formidable trio: Paul Jiwanram, Azaad Hassan, and Troy Muir. With their sights set on victory, these seasoned drivers are poised to kick off their season campaign with a bang at South Dakota on April 21.

Paul Jiwanram, reigning Street Tuner Champion, is new to the winner’s circle after years of hard work. Known for his consistent driving and never-say-die attitude, Jiwanram is determined to defend his title and secure another championship victory. “I’m ready to hit the track and show why Darthan Racing is a force to be reckoned with,” Jiwanram remarked.

Azaad Hassan, reigning Sports Tuner Champion, brings his trademark speed and agility to the circuit. With impressive victories, Hassan is eager to continue his winning streak and make his mark on the competition. “I’m hungry for success, and I’m prepared to give it my all on race day,” Hassan affirmed.

The 2022 Street Tuner Champion, Troy Muir completes the Darthan Racing lineup. Known for his fearless approach and cool runnings, Muir is ready to take on the competition and stake his claim as one of the top drivers in the championship. “I’ve been training hard and fine-tuning my skills for this moment. It’s time to leave it all on the track,” Muir declared.

Behind the scenes, Arshaad Hassan serves as the chief mechanic, driving the team’s success with his expertise and dedication. With his keen eye for detail and passion for motorsport, Hassan ensures that Darthan Racing’s vehicles are finely tuned and ready to perform at their peak. “I’m proud to be part of this incredible team and excited to see what we can achieve together this season,” Hassan stated.

With the GMRSC Circuit Championship season beginning, anticipation is building for all competitors. Darthan Racing’s trio of Jiwanram, Hassan, and Muir are ready to showcase their talent and passion for racing as they vie for victory at South Dakota.