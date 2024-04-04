Club owner under investigation for allegedly battering female patrons with gun

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday confirmed that the owner of a popular city night club is under investigation for allegedly battering two patrons with a gun on Sunday last.

The alleged assault took place outside of the nightclub’s Kitty, Georgetown location. Reports are that the victims, Felicia Hall and Stacy (only name given) had attended a party at the club by two popular promoters. Both DJs reportedly witnessed the assault which took place around 05:30 hrs on Sunday but gave conflicting reports of what had transpired that morning. According to the entertainers, the assault of the females stemmed over the spraying of pepper spray in the club.

One of the female victims, Felicia Hall claimed that Stacy a woman she had met while partying in the VIP section of the club, had accidently sprayed the chemical. According to her Stacy might have mistaken her pepper spray for cologne. It reportedly caused chaos and sent all patrons running out of the club. It was further alleged that an acquaintance of the club owner raised an alarm that one of the women had intentionally sprayed the chemical to create chaos. One of the promoters, during his live said that the club owner was on his veranda located on the top flat of the club when a man confronted the women in the street. He claimed that the club owner then ran downstairs and joined in the confrontation.

He reportedly began interrogating them before instructing some individuals to search them. After the pepper spray was found, it is alleged that he pulled out a gun and started to beat the women with it. Photos of one of the victims surfaced on the internet. She had a swollen face that was black and blue. One of the promoters said that it was a brutal assault and condemned the action of the club owner.

Another DJ disagreed that the assault was so brutal and claimed that he did not see the club owner hit the women with his gun. He claimed too that the women might have intentionally used the “pepper spray to “shut down the party” and supported the club owner’s actions of assault on the women. According to him “anyone running a business would get vex” at the women’s actions. Police told Kaieteur News that a report of the alleged assault was lodged and that detectives are presently investigating the case.