Latest update April 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CJIA to be further expanded with new admin building, airline offices – Edghill

Apr 04, 2024 News

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill

Kaieteur News – As part of the government’s move to expand the physical infrastructure of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), a new and improved commercial centre, business and VIP lounges, restaurants, and concession areas will be introduced.

This is according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, as he delivered remarks Tuesday evening at the United Airlines’ welcome reception at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. Minister Edghill announced that with the increase of airline services operating in Guyana, the government will also be constructing a facility to house airline offices.

“We are building out a special building to house airline offices sooner rather than later…We are building an airline office building to create more space in the current terminal that exists,” Minister Edghill stated.

In an effort to amplify passengers’ travel experience, a new CJIA admin building is currently under construction to relocate over 300 staffers. Additionally, the ministry in partnership with CJIA’s board along with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is examining new strategies to improve the airport’s interline baggage handling system to significantly reduce processing and waiting time. “While we are working to bring more options to ensure that we have greater ease in travel as a government…We are working to ensure that the physical infrastructure, to process, to accommodate, and to provide the facilities in its different forms and fashions are made available.”

He continued, “At the same time, we will be better able to serve airlines that we are hosting and those airlines will be better able to serve the people of Guyana and the travelling public from around the world.” Minister Edghill also announced plans to resume the advancement of terminal B to accommodate more flights and add to the airport’s six existing gates to prevent future travel congestion. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 27th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Foreigners looting Guyana in luxury!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Claude David the last of the old timers

Claude David the last of the old timers

Apr 04, 2024

– reflects on Kaieteur News then and now Kaieteur News – The Kaieteur News started as a weekly edition 30 years ago, before graduating to what it is today. The company has seen a number...
Read More
Government of Guyana sets sight on Athletics success at 2028 Olympics

Government of Guyana sets sight on Athletics...

Apr 04, 2024

Darthan Racing trio gears up for GMRSC Circuit Championship opening round

Darthan Racing trio gears up for GMRSC Circuit...

Apr 04, 2024

Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20 World Championships

Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20...

Apr 04, 2024

Ram, Lewis fifties help Guyana surge to 147-run win over Leewards in final round 

Ram, Lewis fifties help Guyana surge to 147-run...

Apr 04, 2024

Guyana secures two teams to participate at 2024 PDC Qualifiers

Guyana secures two teams to participate at 2024...

Apr 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]