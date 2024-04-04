CJIA to be further expanded with new admin building, airline offices – Edghill

Kaieteur News – As part of the government’s move to expand the physical infrastructure of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), a new and improved commercial centre, business and VIP lounges, restaurants, and concession areas will be introduced.

This is according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, as he delivered remarks Tuesday evening at the United Airlines’ welcome reception at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. Minister Edghill announced that with the increase of airline services operating in Guyana, the government will also be constructing a facility to house airline offices.

“We are building out a special building to house airline offices sooner rather than later…We are building an airline office building to create more space in the current terminal that exists,” Minister Edghill stated.

In an effort to amplify passengers’ travel experience, a new CJIA admin building is currently under construction to relocate over 300 staffers. Additionally, the ministry in partnership with CJIA’s board along with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is examining new strategies to improve the airport’s interline baggage handling system to significantly reduce processing and waiting time. “While we are working to bring more options to ensure that we have greater ease in travel as a government…We are working to ensure that the physical infrastructure, to process, to accommodate, and to provide the facilities in its different forms and fashions are made available.”

He continued, “At the same time, we will be better able to serve airlines that we are hosting and those airlines will be better able to serve the people of Guyana and the travelling public from around the world.” Minister Edghill also announced plans to resume the advancement of terminal B to accommodate more flights and add to the airport’s six existing gates to prevent future travel congestion. (DPI)