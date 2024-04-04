Businessman found murdered

– drinking buddy arrested

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old labourer was arrested, after his drinking partner was found murdered on Tuesday at Kurupukari, Upper Demerara River, Region 10.

The dead man has been identified as ‘Johnny’ Ragubeer, a businessman who operated a shop at 33 Miles Kurupukari, where he sold groceries and alcoholic beverages. Police in a report stated that the tragic incident occurred between 21:30hrs on Monday and 13:00hrs on Tuesday at 33 Miles, Kurupukari, Upper Demerara River.

Sukharona Roopnarine who operates a ‘cook’ shop at 400 meters south of the deceased’s shop, reportedly told ranks that on Monday at about 17:30hrs, after she had closed her business; she and her two sons visited Ragubeer. Upon their arrival, she met him and a labourer (suspect arrested), drinking Guinness, XL and Blend 7 rum. The woman sat with them and they all imbibed. Roopnarine related that at about 18:00hrs, the labourer left to go back to his camp and around 21:30hrs, she and her children left to go to her shop and Ragubeer accompanied them after which he returned to his shop.

Police said the man’s body was found lying about 50 feet from his shop at about 12:30hrs on Tuesday by a gold miner and his two friends, who were travelling to Brazil and had stopped by the shop while on their way. The gold miner reported the discovery of the body to police at Mabura. When ranks arrived on the scene, they saw a wound on Ragubeer’s throat, a cut to his left ear and bruises to his upper back. What appeared to be dried blood stains were seen on the ground next to the body. Police also found a black plastic bag next to the body, which contained leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be marijuana. A cell phone suspected to be of the dead man was also found on the murder scene. The entire scene was processed by detectives and photographed. The body was later escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where it was pronounced dead at about 14:40hrs on Wednesday by Doctor Hicks. The body was further escorted to G. Jetsco Funeral Home, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination (PME).

Furthermore, police took statements and have since arrested the labourer to assist with the investigations. The suspected cannabis found at the scene was weighed, and it amounted to 103.6 grams. The cell phone was also lodged for analysis. Further investigations are in progress.