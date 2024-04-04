Body found floating in ‘highway’ creek

Latest update April 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has confirmed that the body of a man was on Tuesday found floating in a creek along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.
The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Derick Barry. He was last seen alive a few days before. Police were notified of the discovery on Tuesday morning.
He was reportedly found floating face down. No marks of violence were seen on his remains. Crime sleuths after conducting preliminary investigations removed the remains and transported it to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where they await an autopsy to determine his cause of death.
Foreigners looting Guyana in luxury!!!
Apr 04, 2024– reflects on Kaieteur News then and now Kaieteur News – The Kaieteur News started as a weekly edition 30 years ago, before graduating to what it is today. The company has seen a number...
Apr 04, 2024
Apr 04, 2024
Apr 04, 2024
Apr 04, 2024
Apr 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – On January 14, 2002, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) was forced to shut down the Garden of Eden... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the face of escalating global environmental challenges, water scarcity and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]