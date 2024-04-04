Body found floating in ‘highway’ creek

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has confirmed that the body of a man was on Tuesday found floating in a creek along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Derick Barry. He was last seen alive a few days before. Police were notified of the discovery on Tuesday morning.

He was reportedly found floating face down. No marks of violence were seen on his remains. Crime sleuths after conducting preliminary investigations removed the remains and transported it to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where they await an autopsy to determine his cause of death.