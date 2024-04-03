United Airlines touches down in Guyana

– offering non-stop flight between Texas – Guyana

Kaieteur News – United Airlines inaugurated its non-stop flight from Houston, Texas to Georgetown, Guyana, operated by a Boeing 737-MAX 8.

The airline’s 737 MAX 8 has a capacity of 166 passengers and is equipped with 16 United First seats, 54 Economy Plus seats and 96 United Economy seats, and features United’s NEXT interior with larger overhead bins, seatback entertainment in every seat and industry’s fastest available Wi-Fi.

The new service, which runs four times a week, will give customers easy and direct access to both destinations, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) said in a press release. This also enhances the relationship between the two countries and opens up exciting new opportunities for both business and leisure travelers.

United now has the largest and most diversified international route network among U.S. airlines, offering non-stop service to 134 international destinations across 67 countries. United offers flights to more destinations across the Atlantic and Pacific than all U.S. carriers combined, and continues to expand its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, growing its summer schedule by over 10% throughout the region. Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances at United Airlines, highlighted the company’s commitment to the region.

“We are excited to connect Houston, as well as the broader United network, with one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” said Patrick Quayle, United Airlines Senior Vice President of Global Network and Alliances. “This new route will offer our customers convenient access to the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of Guyana and United is proud to remain the top airline to Latin America and the Caribbean from Houston, offering service to 52 unique destinations in the region – more than all other carriers combined.”

U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, emphasized the importance of strengthening the US/Guyana partnership with the development of such business ventures. “United Airlines’ new flight to Guyana is more than just a flight; it represents yet another significant milestone in our bilateral relationship. It’s a clear and exciting message that our commercial linkages are deepening, as we witness the growing number of U.S. companies coming to do business in Guyana. Moreover, this new route will unlock incredible tourism opportunities by inviting even more travelers to experience the many offerings of both of our countries. Simply put, it’s a win-win for our economies, our cultures, and our close people-to-people ties.”

Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, is enthusiastic that this new route will catapult tourism prospects in Guyana and the United States. “This is a significant development for Guyana’s tourism industry. It underscores the increasing interest in travel between Guyana and the United States, a key source market for us. This new service will not only provide our citizens with greater travel options but also serve as a major catalyst for further enhancing Guyana’s connectivity to the global tourism marketplace.” She further underscored, “This direct flight will make it easier and more convenient for travelers from the United States to experience Guyana’s unique beauty and diverse offerings. We expect this to lead to a significant increase in visitor arrivals, which will have a positive ripple effect throughout our economy, creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and contributing to the overall growth and development of the tourism sector.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, hailed the inaugural flight as a tangible symbol of the government’s vision for expanded air travel options. “This is a concrete example of our government’s vision for increased airlift and positioning Guyana as a significant hub for the Caribbean and beyond. It also serves as a powerful testament to the ongoing infrastructural development taking place within the country, which will further fuel interest and investment in Guyana’s immense potential.”

The Minister further stated, “This venture also demonstrates that the international community has confidence in our nation’s growth and potential. This new connection will not only facilitate travel and trade but also catalyze further economic development and investment in Guyana. We are committed to fostering a thriving aviation sector that connects Guyana to the world and propels us towards a brighter future.” Upon arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the inaugural flight was met with a water salute.