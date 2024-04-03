Timehri United, Cougars FC book spots into Easter Cup semis

Latest update April 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Cougars Football Club (FC) and Timehri United FC have clinched spots in the highly anticipated ‘Skills Cash and Gold’ Football Championship semi finals on Saturday after thrilling victories over Airy Hall Stars and Ithaca FC, respectively.
The tournament heated up with an electrifying doubleheader at Paradise Ground in West Coast Berbice (WCB). Timehri United secured their place in the semis with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ithaca FC, while Cougars FC clinched their spot with a nail-biting 6-5 victory over Air Hall, determined by a penalty shootout.
The competition promises high stakes, with teams vying for the grand prize of $500,000, along with trophies, medals, and 20 Gold Championship rings for the winners. The runners-up will receive $300,000, along with trophies, medals, and 20 Silver rings. Even the third and fourth-place finishers will not go empty-handed, earning $150,000 and $50,000 respectively, in addition to trophies and medals.
Highlights from Saturday’s matches included, Timehri United thwarting Ithaca’s hopes with a 2-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Tyrel Khan and Joseph DeFreitas. Despite Gammy Solomon’s last-minute goal for Ithaca FC, it was not enough to overturn the deficit.
In the other match, Airy Hall Stars and Cougars FC battled to a 1-1 draw, leading to an intense penalty shootout. After a thrilling exchange of goals, Cougars FC emerged victorious with a 6-5 win, securing their place in the semis after a tense two-hour wait.
The excitement continues on Friday, April 5, at Golden Grove Ground, with Buxton Stars taking on Beterverwagting (BV) United in the first quarterfinal, while Mahaica Determinators clash with Golden Stars FC in the second quarterfinal.
