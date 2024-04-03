Teen placed on bail after allegedly robbing man at knife-point

Kaieteur News – Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Tuesday placed an 18-year-old man on $200,000 bail, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge for robbery under arms.

The charge states that Carlito Williams, a resident of the East Coast Demerara (ECD) on March 27, 2024 at Cornhill Street, Stabroek, Georgetown in the vicinity of the Parliament Buildings, robbed Pleasso Vanlewi of his Samsung A02 cell phone valued $38,000 and a brown wallet valued $3000.

The facts related that Williams and Vanlewi are not known to each other. On Saturday last around 21:40hrs, Vanlewi in the company of his wife was walking north on the pavement, which runs alongside Cornhill Street, Stabroek in the vicinity of the Parliament Buildings. Williams and another accomplice who were reportedly liming at the time held them at knife-point and relieved Vanlewi of his cell phone and wallet. A report was subsequently filed and one day later, the victim saw Williams and contacted the police, which later led to the apprehension of him (Williams).

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Beulah Williams, who made application for bail. The attorney revealed to the court that her client is employed at Guyana Water Inc (GWI), and if he does not return, he would most likely lose his job. The lawyer added that Williams is not a flight risk and asked for bail to be granted in a reasonable sum. Notwithstanding the lawyer’s claim, the prosecutor objected to bail based on the seriousness and prevalence of the offence, which Williams is before the court with. It was also highlighted by the prosecutor that Williams was identified positively before for a different incident of similar nature; however, he was never charged. Thereafter, Magistrate Judy Latchman placed Williams on $200,000 bail and the court case was adjourned. He is scheduled to return to court on April 29, 2024 for statements.