Sixteen RHTYSC youth cricketers benefits from $500,000 worth of cricket gears Feroze Islam Trust Fund

Kaieteur Sports – Sixteen youth cricketers from the Rose Town Youth and Sports Club on Saturday last benefited from over $500,000 worth of cricket gear under Feroze Islam Trust Fund. The players each received a piece of cricket equipment from the trust fund as the club continues to assist its members to fulfill their potential on the cricket field.

Club secretary Hilbert Foster stated that in January, overseas based former resident of Rose Hall Town Feroze Islam contacted him to express interest in the development of your cricketers of the club. It was agreed that the trust fund would be established with Islam providing cricket gear that would be shared out to promising players in the club’s youth system.

The USA resident fulfilled his commitment, while the club also provided some support for the presentation that was done at the Area H ground. Gear distributed included 10 cricket bats, batting pad, batting gloves, wicketkeeping pads, wicketkeeping gloves, gear bag and cricket balls.

The cricketers benefiting from the trust fund were Matthew Pottaya, Ramzan Kobir, Darwin McKenzie, Mario Butcher, Kamaraj Bharat, Dave Seepersad, Kemo Samran, Nicholas Cameron, Kulmalchan Ramnaris, Balraj Narain, Mukesh Rampersaud, Leon Reddy, Tameshwar Deonadan, Raphael McKenzie and Ganpat.

Foster stated that the RHYSC is fully committed to making sure that its members are allowed to fulfill their potential despite their financial status at home. The former Berbice Cricket board president stated that RHTYSC since 1990 has invested heavily in its membership on and off the cricket field. The club, he stated, has assisted hundreds of its members with their own personal cricket gear, uniforms, bicycles, laptops, school equipment, Tablets among other things.

The long serving secretary expressed gratitude to Feroze Islam for his timely gesture of assistance and reassured him that the gear would be used for its intended purpose.

RHYSC cricket manager Robby Kissoonlall reminded the club members that they have a proud 34 year tradition of success to uphold and reminded them to remain dedicated and focused.

The club since its formation in 1990 stated has produced a total of 122 players for Berbice and Guyana while 14 have gone on to play for the West Indies and the United States of America. Among the players produced by the club are Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Esau Crandon, Sean Grant, Neil Williams, Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Clinton Pestano, Jonathan Rampersaud, Sylus Tindall, Shamine Campbell, Shabiki Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffiana Milton and Erva Giddings.

Kissoonlall also stated that the club has to date won 121 cricket tournaments at all levels since winning its fourth title in 1992. The cricket teams have also 3 national titles in 2004, 2005 and 2009, Five Guyana Cricket Board Club of the year awards, while the RHYSCS also received a national award.

Feroze Islam stated that, as a former resident of the Township, he was happy to assist the youth in a small way. He urged them to listen to the advice of club management and to avoid social ills. National Under13 player Tameshwar Deonadan expressed gratitude to Islam on behalf of himself and the others.