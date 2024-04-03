Race of Champions set for April 28; Bossalina, Spankhurst set to battle

Kaieteur Sports – The score is one each, and the return ’bout’ of Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee Race of Champions will be the ‘Rumble at the Sun.’

The exciting one-day horse race meet will take center stage at Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC), Rising Sun West Coast, Berbice on Sunday April28, 2024.

It will be the revenge showdown between heroine Bossalina, who will represent Mahaicony, and Spankhurst from Armadale. She inflicted the lone defeat to 2023 Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst in the feature event on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun.

Spankhurst bounced back beating her in the rematch at Rising Sun one month later, leveling the score line.

However, Deleep Esreepersaud owner/trainer of Bossalina revealed prior to that clash his Canadian-bred mare had a setback, and she was not supposed to race. He admitted he made a mistake racing her in that race. He made amends by purposely missing Port Mourant Easter Cup on Sunday. Esreepersaud said the time out gave him the time to prepare Bossalina for her return clash with Spankhurst on Sunday April 28 at Rising Sun.

Spankhurst, owned by Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, trotted up – scoring unchallenged in gate to wire fashion in the Easter Cup at Port Mourant from Jessica Pride and Stolen Money, both of whom dead-heat for the runner-up slot.

Stolen Money, a recent Canadian-bred import owned by Simply Royal Racing stables on the other hand built his confidence recording his first career success at Judge Kennard racecourse last month. That success installed Stolen Money as the considered the biggest threat to Spankhurst heading into the Easter Cup.

However, the roan/grey met with interferences in the race, and still managed to finish in eye catching fashion to share the runner-up slot with Jessica’s Pride.

The gelding came from last, because of his troubled run to finish joint second.

Ronaldo Appadu, the rider of Stolen Money in the Easter Cup claimed he was fouled by YouvinCheefoon riding Beckman James coming out of the gates. He added – passing the first turn he was kept,and only mid-way up the backstretch he got his mount in the clear, but the race was over.

Cheefoon admitted coming out of the gates his mount did contact Stolen Money, but it was not intentional, while Appadu claimed that he was also fouled at the first turn passing the finish line by Cheefoon. Cheefon explained, “The horses on my outside was coming down on me, at the corner. I could not do anything other than try, and remain on my horse, and Stolen Money got tightened. I suffered a cut on my foot from the rail also.”

With this hard luck in running Stolen Money will also get his chance to avenge that defeat to Spankhurst on Sunday April 28, 2024, at Rising Sun.

The organisers of the day’s event Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) revealed they have drafted a seven-race card that was supposed to be advertised tomorrow. They promised to meet their commitment but is tentatively looking at adding making the program an eight-race card.

The feature event will be over 1,600 meters which will carry a rich purse of $3.7 million local currency, and purses for all the race amounting to $10 million in local currency.