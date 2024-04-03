Latest update April 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

NDIA to spend $130M to build concrete bridges in Mahaica and Mahaicony

Apr 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is set to spend approximately $130 million on the construction of four concrete bridges for Mahaica and Mahaicony areas.

This was revealed at the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The bridges will be constructed at Esau & Jacob in Mahaicony, Yankee Extension in De Hoop, Mahaica, Kurban in De Hoop Road, and at Perseverance Perth in Mahaicony. Over 40 contractors have submitted bids for the contracts.

Below are the companies and their bids:

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Rehabilitation of drainage structure and revetment at Brickery, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Construction of concrete bridges in Mahaica and Mahaicony, Region 5 for Lots 1 to 4 – (Lot1 – Esah & Jacob, Mahaicony, Lot2 – Yankee Extension, De Hoop No.1 Mahaica, Lot3 – Kurban, De Hoop Road, Lot4 – Perseverance Perth, Mahaicony)

Guyana Water Inc.

Water supply improvement project at Chionweing and Wax Creek, Region Seven.

Water supply improvement project at Parishara, Region Nine.

Water supply and improvement project  Rewa, Region Nine.

Drilling of potable water well at Kimbia and Wikki Calcuni, Region 10.

