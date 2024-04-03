Latest update April 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Hetmyer bowlers sink Windwards by 91-runs 

Apr 03, 2024 Sports

2024 CWI Rising Stars U15 50-Over Championships…

Guyana vs. Windward Islands 

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana skipper Adrian Hetmyer struck a winning half-century while Rivaldo Pereira and Richard Ramdehol shared 6 wickets to hand Windward Islands a 91- run loss this past weekend when action continued across Antigua.

Richard Ramdehol grabbed 3 wickets and was a part of the run-getters for Guyana.

Richard Ramdehol grabbed 3 wickets and was a part of the run-getters for Guyana.

Taking first strike, Guyana dominated the batting innings as they posted a whopping 251-6 at the end of 50 overs. Captain Hetmyer led with a classy 52 (3×4 2×6) while Shamar Apple continued his form with 43 not out off 46 balls.

Guyana skipper Adrian Hetmyer stroked a classy half-century.

Guyana skipper Adrian Hetmyer stroked a classy half-century.

Openers Khush Seegobin (35) and Parmeshwar Ram (30) laid the foundation with their half-century opening stand. Other useful knocks came from Emmanuel Lewis (22) and Darvir Seegobin (18) and Richard Ramdehol (12).

Windwards bowling suffered with Aravinda Bishop emerging as the only star with returns of 3-35, as the Guyanese feasted on some lackluster bowling.

Guyana upped the ante when spinner Pereira (3-35) and Ramdehol (3-7), sliced through the Island side for just 160 under 40 overs, with Earsinho Fontaine (35) their main scorer.

Today’s round will feature the red-hot Guyana looking to maintain their winning ways, when they battle Leeward Islands today at the Liberta Sports Club Ground.

Windwards face Barbados at Bethesda Ground, while Trinidad and Tobago lock horns with the Jamaicans at Coolidge, with all games bowling off from 9:30h, respectively.

