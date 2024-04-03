Elderly woman goes missing during Easter Monday outing

Kaieteur News – The relatives of 78-year-old Beryl Bruce also known at Teresa of Diamond, East Bank Demerara are currently seeking the public’s assistance to locate her after she went missing from a family outing on Easter Monday.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, the woman’s brother, Randolph Braithwaite said that she went missing from Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Base Camp Ayanganna around 15:00hrs.

Braithwaite explained that on Monday around 13:00hrs, he was called to do a taxi work for a friend but did not want to leave his sister at home alone who has dementia (memory loss) so he took her along with him. After he finished the job, he decided to take her on an outing to see the kite flying activities.

According to Braithwaite, while on Vlissengen Road, Bruce told him that her knees were hurting and requested to sit in the car. He placed her in the back seat and locked the doors but left the windows half opened. Braithwaite said he stood in front of the car where his sister was and occasionally looked back at the back seat for her. He said he was talking with friends near the car. He said soon after when he turned to check on his sister, she was nowhere to be found. Thereafter, he began searching and asking persons who were around if they saw her. The man said he further made checks to the Kitty Seawall, National Park and along Sheriff Street but he has been unsuccessful thus far. He also made a report at the Alberttown Police Station. Bruce was last seen wearing a red top and a pair of blue tights. Anyone who might have seen Beryl Bruce also known at Teresa or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact her brother on mobile number: (+592) 691-5696 or the nearest police station.