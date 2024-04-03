CARIFTA Games athletes greeted with a red carpet welcome

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s CARIFTA Games athletes were greeted with a red carpet welcome at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport yesterday by representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG).

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, along with other AAG officials, warmly received the athletes back to Guyana following their remarkable performances at the 51st edition of the Games in St George’s, Grenada, where Guyana ended with eight medals.

Their outstanding achievement included four gold medals, earned by Tianna Springer (U20 400m), Malachi Austin (U20 400m), Athaleyha Hinckson (U17 100m), and the 4x400m Mixed Relay team.

Guyana also clinched two silver medals, with Hinckson shining in the girls U17 200m, and Kaidon Persaud excelling in the Boys U17 800m.

Attoya Harvey grabbed bronze in the 3000m event, while the 4x400m relay team finished third in the U20 finals.

The tally marks the highest number of medals ever achieved by Guyana since the inception of the games in 1972.

Extending congratulations to the athletes on behalf of the people of Guyana and President Irfaan Ali, Minister Ramson underlined that their remarkable achievements further validate the government’s investment in sports.

“Next CARIFTA Games, we’re letting all the other countries know, that we are coming for more medals. Significantly, we were able to succeed in the sprint races which we didn’t do for many decades, so it said to us from the government side, and it justified the investment we are making in sports,” Minister Ramson said.

He added, “When you win those medals, and hang them up in your homes, you’re putting them up in every home in this country. When you’re running, we’re running with you…so it’s a huge opportunity that you have.”

Meanwhile, AAG president Amanda Hermonstine commended the Government of Guyana for its support and acknowledged other contributors to the CARIFTA Games team.

She specifically recognized renowned track and field manager and agent Cubie Seegobin and Rayfield Beaton.

Additionally, the AAG president highlighted the dedication of the coaches and the support of the athletes’ parents.

Hermonstine expressed immense pride in the athletes’ performances, emphasizing the AAG’s satisfaction. She also hinted at Guyana’s eagerness to host the 2026 CARIFTA Games.

“We were given all the necessary documentation and we were given three months to decide whether we will go through after attending these games for 51 years and never hosted it,” Hermonstine said while adding, “we want to go for it (host the games).”

Meanwhile, the athletes will enjoy a well-deserved break.

Those who have secured their spots for the World U20 Championships will soon commence their preparations for the event scheduled to take place from August 27-31 in Lima, Peru.