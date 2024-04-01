Welcome, Abrams, Thomas & Hooper net hat-tricks

Milo U18 Schools Football Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – The second round of the 2024 Milo Under-18 Schools Football tournament came to a close yesterday with impressive victories from Chase’s Academic Foundation, Waramuri, West Ruimveldt, Queen’s College, L’Aventure Secondary and Ann’s Grove Secondary.

Matches were held at the Ministry of Education and Queen’s College Grounds.

Chase’s Academic Foundation dominated Abram Zuil with a commanding 4-goal win. The tournament favourites’ strength and tactical prowess were on full display throughout the contest seeing goals from Manasseh Anderson (4’), Justin Alcindor (9’), Omar Sam (15’) and Darius Chester (29’).

Waramuri Top displayed their strength with a resounding 7-0 victory over Hopetown Secondary, led by outstanding performances from Chetram Thomas and Zundel Abrams, both securing hat tricks.

West Ruimveldt wrapped up a dominant 7-1 victory against New Central Secondary. Donovan Welcome led the charge with a spectacular hat trick, supported by goals from Jeremiah Griffith and Isaiah Peters.

Queen’s College secured a thrilling 4-2 win against Yarrowkabra Secondary, with Owen Hooper netting a hat trick for his team while Ravi Rayman contributed another goal. L’Aventure Secondary triumphed over Marian Academy with a 4-2 victory, thanks to brace performances from Shakiel Sealey and Shawn Griffith.

In a fiercely contested match, Ann’s Grove Secondary emerged victorious against defending champions Santa Rosa Secondary, with a goal each from Deshawn Dejon and Kennard Halley securing a 2-1 win.

This tournament, organised by Petra Organisation, saw a total of 34 goals scored on the second day of round two, setting the stage for an electrifying third round. With impressive performances and thrilling matches, anticipation is high for the upcoming weekend fixtures.