Venezuelans arrested in connection with cocaine bust

Apr 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur NewsKaieteur News has confirmed that two Venezuelan men have been detained in connection with a 536 kilogram cocaine bust on Friday.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) during a joint operation with the Guyana Defence Force made the bust at Vergenoegen, Essequibo-Island West Demerara.  Following an investigation, CANU ranks arrested Jose Felix Lindore and Javier Perez.

It was previously reported by CANU that last Friday that its ranks and others from GDF Coast Guard conducted a joint operation at Vergenoegen, Essequibo-Island West Demerara, where they intercepted a go-fast vessel with two occupants.” A subsequent search of the said vessel led to the discovery of a large quantity of narcotics, along with a quantity of fuel and other items. The said narcotics was tested and proven to be cocaine. The total, when weighed, amounted to 536 kilos, or 1,181 lbs, with a street value in Guyana of US$2.6 million. Had the cocaine been transshipped to its intended destination, it would’ve amounted to a street value of over 20 million Euros.

 

