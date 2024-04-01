Latest update April 1st, 2024 12:57 AM

UN Committee raises concerns over EPA’s capability

Apr 01, 2024 News

…as Govt. points to US$20M loan to strengthen agency regulatory and technical framework

(From left) Carlos Gómez Martínez (Committee Member), José Manuel Santos Pais (Vice-Chair) and Hélène Tigroudja (Committee Member) yesterday during a press conference on the findings

Kaieteur News – The United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNCHR) has expressed apprehension regarding the effectiveness of Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in implementing environmental regulations.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

Guyana’s Environmental body mandate is to “Promote, facilitate and coordinate effective environmental management and protection; and the sustainable use of Guyana natural resources.”

The UNCHR’s concluding report highlighted various issues concerning environmental protection and the EPA’s role within the country. The Committee’s report, released last Thursday following Guyana’s appearance before the UNCHR, pointed out several areas of concern. Among these were reports indicating inadequate implementation of environmental regulations, including those outlined in the Environmental Protection Act. Additionally, the UNCHR expressed unease over the lack of detailed information regarding the EPA’s effective role in enforcing these regulations.

Furthermore, the Committee raised issues regarding limited access to environmental information and insufficient consultation with disadvantaged groups, such as Amerindians and fishery-dependent communities. Concerns were also voiced about illegal mining activities and their adverse environmental impacts, including desertification, water pollution, and air contamination.

In response to these concerns, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, issued a statement outlining Guyana’s efforts highlighting a US$20 million loan from the World Bank aimed at bolstering the EPA’s regulatory and technical framework, a project reportedly 70% complete. Moreover, the Minister highlighted Guyana’s commitment to environmental sustainability through initiatives like the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030). The country’s low deforestation rates and zero carbon dioxide emissions were cited as evidence of its dedication to environmental stewardship. Regarding the UNCHR’s observations, Minister Teixeira expressed disappointment that the Committee did not consider the LCDS 2030, which could have provided more context and relevance to the findings.

In addressing concerns about pollution in Indigenous communities, the Minister clarified the roles of various regulatory bodies, including the EPA, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), in overseeing environmental protection in different sectors.

Additionally, Minister Teixeira highlighted Guyana’s commitment to international conventions, such as the Minamata Convention, aimed at reducing mercury usage. She refuted claims of “abnormal childbirths” resulting from pollution and hazardous waste, stating that there are no epidemiological reports supporting such assertions.

She said, “Guyana’s epidemiological professionals would have already been alerted of this if this were true. This too is factually incorrect.” While acknowledging challenges such as fatigue and memory loss, the Minister stressed the lack of substantiated evidence regarding abnormal births. She affirmed Guyana’s commitment to addressing environmental concerns while urging for a more comprehensive and factual approach in future evaluations.

 

 

