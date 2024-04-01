Suknanan crowned Bruster’s Real Ice Cream & Qualitea Café Cup winner

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club was abuzz with excitement over the weekend as it played host to the prestigious Bruster’s Real Ice Cream & Qualitea Café Cup. Golfers from near and far gathered to compete in this highly anticipated tournament, showcasing their skill and sportsmanship on the course.

After an exhilarating weekend of golf, Jaipaul Suknanan emerged as the overall winner, demonstrating exceptional talent and determination with a best net score of 69. Suknanan’s impressive performance earned him well-deserved recognition and applause from fellow competitors and spectators alike.

In the 0-16 Flight, Suknanan continued his winning streak, securing first place, while Patrick Prashad and Paton George claimed second and third place respectively. Their outstanding gameplay and competitive spirit added to the excitement of the tournament, making for a thrilling competition.

In the 17-36 Flight, Eurkea Giddings showcased her skill and prowess on the course, clinching first place. Maxim Mangra and Ronald Bulkan also delivered impressive performances, securing second and third place respectively, in a closely contested battle for the podium.

Reflecting on the success of the tournament, Lusignan Golf Club President Patanjilee Persaud expressed his satisfaction with the level of competition and camaraderie displayed by participants. Persaud praised the dedication and sportsmanship of all involved, highlighting the tournament’s role in fostering a sense of community among golfers.

Paton George, Director of Quality Café and Bruster’s, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to sponsor such an esteemed event. “We are thrilled to support the Lusignan Golf Club and be part of this exciting tournament,” said George. “Events like these not only promote the sport of golf but also bring people together in a spirit of friendly competition and camaraderie.”

The success of the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream & Qualitea Café Cup would not have been possible without the support and participation of the golfing community, organizers, and sponsors. As the Lusignan Golf Club looks forward to future events, the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence continues to thrive on its greens.

The results for the tournament are as follows:

Overall Bestnet – Jaipaul Suknanan 69

Best Gross – Jaipaul Suknanan 79

Longest Drive – Jaipaul Suknanan

Nearest to the pin – Ronald Bulkan

Flight 0-16

Jaipaul Suknanan- HC 10, Gross 79, Net 69

Patrick Prashad- HC 11, Gross 81, Net 70

Paton George- HC 16, Gross 86, Net 70

Flight 17-36

Eureka Giddings – HC 22, Gross 94, Net 72

Maxim Mangra – HC 18, Gross 92, Net 72

Ronald Bulkan- HC 20, Gross 97, Net 77