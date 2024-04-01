Spankhurst reigns supreme at Port Mourant Turf Club Easter Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s champion horse for the year 2023, Spankhurst extended dominance with another crushing win at the Port Mourant Turf Club Easter Cup. The Jumbo Jet-owned horse piloted by Jockey Colin Ross stormed to a G$ 2 million win in the feature race, finishing ahead of Stolen Money, Jessica’s Pride and Cremore.

One a day filled with controversy where the stewards were hard at work, it was a dead heat for Stolen Money and Jessica’s Pride (who both was adjudged second) while Cremore came fourth in the feature race which was open to all horses, running at 1700 meters.

The penultimate race of the day was the G & Lower and West Indies first time starters. It was a tense race as American Traveler won a sprint home to upset Soca Harmony.

However, after the race, the stewards disqualified American Traveler for interference at the first turn. Soca Harmony was adjudged winner of the G & Lower and West Indies first time starters. Coup Detat came second. She WBO on Time came third while American Traveler was given fourth.

Earlier, the exciting race card started with Haley winning the J & Lower event. Tizway came second while Black Time and Shake the Bank rounded out the top four finishers in that order.

The second race of the day was the E Class race which was won by Hecho Con Amor followed by Glorious Business and Phil in Echo in that order.

Race three was the L Open and J3 Maiden event. Top Gun, piloted by Jockey Kellman, cruised to victory, finishing ahead of Risk Affair. Princess Sasha finished third while Get Them Bobby finished fourth.

Star Fire Gold displayed dominance in the three-year-old Guyana-bred event. Jockey Ronaldo Appadu piloted the Cheefoon-Racing Stables horse to the Scores Even trophy which was dominated by Dennis Deroop. In the three-year-old Guyana bred race, Country Rock came second while Regal Surprise and She’s a Monica were the top four finishers.

Eighteen-year-old jockey Kishan Pereira then script a sensational win in race five, the H and Lower race. He won with Jagdeo’s Racing Stable horse, Here Comes Heidi while Amicable Kate came second. Red Ruby and stable-mate Theory of Colors came third and fourth respectively.

This race was sponsored by Big G Lumber Yard, Kares Engineering, Ryan Tilak, Old Broom Lounge, K. Hanniff Construction, Kascon Construction, AJM Enterprise, Apsol, Money Tree Trading, T&R Construction, Port Mourant Turf Club, Jumbo Jet, KP Jagdeo, Wally Enterprise, Premium Asphalt, Zick Back Shop and Family, Archway Snackette, Devendra Bishoo and Dennis Deroop.

The next race day is set for April 28, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee at Rising Sun Turf Club.