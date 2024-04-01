Sans Souci Jaguars are WCC/Farmers Cup T20 Champs

Kaieteur Sports – Sans Souci Jaguars were crowned champions of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Farmers Cup T20 tournament which culminated recently at the Wakenaam Community Center ground, Good Success.

Led by an incisive spell from pacer Siddiq Mohamed, Sans Souci Jaguars won the encounter against arch-rivals Sans Souci SC by 88 runs in front of a fair-sized crowd.

Sans Souci Jaguars took first strike and posted 151. Openers Gladewin Henry Jr. and Zameer Zaman handed their team a steady start with a stand of 47 before Henry was removed by Jaggernauth Manbodh for 30 with three fours and two sixes. Cleon Venture accounted for Safraz Mohamed for 13 while Zaman followed shortly after for 21 which included three fours and one six, with the score on 77.

Sans Souci fought back as they picked up wickets at regular intervals with only Nokta Moses (16), Beesham Moses (15) and Derwin Daniels (12) getting into double figures; Wayne Osborne claimed 3-17 and Kamal Khan 3- 20.

Zaman (1-7) sent back Osborne (06) before Siddiq Mohamed accounted for Jaggernauth Manbodh (06) and Kamal Khan (00) early in the chase, leaving Sans Souci SC in trouble at 29-3. Any hopes of a comeback quickly faded as Mohamed sent back Varounie Sasepaul (02) and Ceon Venture (01) in quick succession while Nokta Moses had Cleon Venture caught for a top score of 11.

Nokta and his brother Beesham Moses (1-18) dismantled the lower order as Sans Souci SC were bowled out for 63 in 11 overs. Mohamed grabbed 4-12 and Nokta Moses 3-7.

Mohamed took the man-of -the-match and best bowler prizes, while the Sans Souci Jaguars pocketed a trophy and $50,000. Sans Souci received a trophy and $15, 000 while Henry was voted the best batman of the final; Henry, Derwin Daniels and Zaman collected prizes for striking the most sixes in the game.