Ramdeen to compete at Pan Am Draught Championship

Apr 01, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Local National Draughts champion, Jiaram Ramdeen, prepares to leave the shores of Guyana on Wednesday April 4th, to compete in the 22nd Pan American Draughts Championship in Costa Rica.

The games which are for both men and women are scheduled to be played from April 5th to 13th at the prestigious Estadio National Stadium, set in the lively La Sabana Metropolitan Park, San Jose.

This is the first time that local draught players were allowed to play at that level, thanks to the contribution from the National Sports Commission. Tickets for two were booked for San Jose but the other player, Mark Brathwaite, was injured in an accident that caused severe lacerations to his leg.

However, the airfare is nontransferable and nonrefundable which left the Association in an embarrassing situation of not being able to replace the player. The President and Vice President of the Association are seeking the airline’s intervention for a refund.

The airline fare to Costa Rica stepped up to G$ 469,000 per ticket. Other costs towards the event included US$ 100 to register your country, US$ 100 to enter the competition and US$ 20 to enter the blitz.

Other contributions towards sponsorship came from Rubis Bel Air, Puran Bros. Inc., Elias Gentle Attorney at Law and M&M Snackette.

 

 

