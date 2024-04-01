Hing to officiate at 2024 Pan American Archery Championships

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana proudly announces that one of its three Continental Judges, Nicholas Hing, has been chosen to officiate at the prestigious 2024 Pan American Archery Championships in Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia, scheduled from April 9 to 14, 2024.

The Pan American Archery Championships, recognised as an Olympic Qualifier event, will feature competitions in Compound, Recurve, and Barebow divisions, attracting elite archers from across the Americas. Hing’s selection as an official reflects not only his expertise but also his dedication to the sport of archery.

In addition to his officiating duties, Hing will represent Archery Guyana at the World Archery Americas Congress, serving in his capacity as Secretary General. This Congress, coinciding with the championships in Medellin, provides a valuable opportunity for collaboration and exchange among archery officials and stakeholders from across the continent.

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana extends its heartfelt congratulations to Hing on his selection and wishes him safe travels as he embarks on this significant journey to represent Guyana on the international stage. (Archery Guyana Release)