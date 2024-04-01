Hess board recommends shareholders vote in favor of Chevron merger -filing

Latest update April 1st, 2024 12:57 AM
Apr 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – HOUSTON, March 28 (Reuters) – Hess Corp (HES.N), opens new tab on Thursday said in a securities filing that its board unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favor of the company’s sale to Chevron Corp (CVX.N) , opens new tab, and that Exxon Mobil had initially supported the deal.
The $53 billion deal’s closing has been delayed by a second request for information by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and by contract arbitration filings by Hess’s partners in Guyana – Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) , opens new tab and CNOOC Ltd – seeking to assert a right of first refusal on any sale of Hess’s Guyana assets.
The merger is “fair to and in the best interests of the Hess stockholders,” Hess’s U.S. Securities and Exchange filing said. Shortly after the proposed deal was announced and before the arbitration cases were filed, Exxon issued an statement indicating its support for the merger, Hess noted in its filing. “We look forward to continuing our successful operations in the Stabroek block with Chevron, pending the deal closing,” Exxon wrote in reference to the deal, Hess said. Hess also said on Thursday an arbitration case filed by China’s CNOOC also asserting a right of first refusal was consolidated on March 26 with its own and Exxon’s arbitration cases.
THIS IDIOT TELLING GUYANA WE HAVE NO SAY IN THE 50% PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WE HAVE WITH EXXON.
Apr 01, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Golcharran Chulai XI won the fourth and penultimate fixture when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Khan’s Enterprise 40-over U19 tournament continued recently. Led by an...
Apr 01, 2024
Apr 01, 2024
Apr 01, 2024
Apr 01, 2024
Apr 01, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana claims that its forests sequester some 19.5 billion tonnes... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the face of escalating global environmental challenges, water scarcity and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]