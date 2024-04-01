Latest update April 1st, 2024 12:57 AM

Haitians must resolve their internal conflict

Apr 01, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

The current violence in Haiti can only be resolved by the will of the Haitian people. They must need peace to be the norm in their daily lives. Only then will a path to peace be established. No external power can force peace upon a nation that prefers bloodshed amongst its people. No external power can dictate when the time for peace has arrived. The Haitian people must resolve their internal conflict and reach the point where their desire for peace outweighs their need for revenge killings and violence.

It is admirable what President Ali and Caricom are trying to pursue, but we must not be hasty in placing our own sons and daughters in the line of fire to force peace upon a people that have not yet shown that they are willing to end their internal conflict. When Haitians reach the point where the need to feed their families and the need to live peacefully in brotherhood outweighs the current need to perpetuate turmoil then they will in a collective voice reach out to the United Nations, Caricom and the International Community to seek assistance to redevelop their nation. Until then it is safest for our Nation to step aside and prevent the entrance of violence into our country. We must not sacrifice the lives of our people in a conflict where the proponents of the conflict do not currently appreciate the effort and sacrifices that we have shown an interest in making.

Sincerely,
Mr. Jamil Changlee

