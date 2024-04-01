‘Govt wanted more time to respond to corruption allegations at UN’ — Teixeira

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Parliamentary and Governance Gail Teixeira has, in a fiercely worded response to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), following its recent scathing remarks against the administration, complained about the length of time given by the international body to provide answers in relation to allegations of corruption leveled against the government and its officials.

In its recent report on Guyana, the UNHRC had expressed concerns that the institutional framework to combat corruption is not yet sufficiently strong and effective in practice to adequately prevent or prosecute corruption. The Committee had recommended that Guyana step up its efforts to promote good governance and combat corruption and impunity at all government levels. The matter of corruption had been raised specifically in relation to the allegations that had been publicized in a ‘Vice News’ documentary, which ensnared Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and his businessman friend and tenant, Zhi Rong Su.

The UNHRC in its concluding observations on the third periodic report of Guyana had observed that while there was an adoption of several laws and regulations by the State party to combat corruption, as well as measures such as the creation of a Special Organized Crime Unit of the Guyana Police Force, “the Committee remains concerned that the institutional framework to combat corruption is not yet sufficiently strong and effective in practice to adequately prevent or prosecute corruption, including in the police force and of high-level public officials.”

Emphasizing on the scourge, the UNHCR had noted it’s concern about reports of corruption, lack of transparency and accountability in the management of natural resources, particularly in the oil and gas extractive sector. “In this regard, the Committee is concerned about reports of corruption by public officials in this sector, and the lack of information on measures taken to investigate such allegations.”

To this end, it was recommended that government take all appropriate measures to ensure that the management of its natural resources is not subject to corruption. It should also ensure that government permits granted for the exploitation of natural resources and licenses to exploit oil fields undergo adequate prior environmental and societal impact assessments carried out in a systematic and transparent manner, with a meaningful participation of all affected communities. “Furthermore, the State party should ensure prompt, thorough, independent, and impartial investigations into reports of corruption in awarding public contracts and prosecute, and if a person is convicted apply penalties commensurate with gravity of the crime.”

Teixeira in defending governments in light of the scathing UNHCR Report, insists “the process has not been one of constructive dialogue but which has been grueling and exacerbated by the limited time for responses to, in some cases, detailed and multiple questions.”

In criticizing the UN’s report, Teixeira was adamant that, “during the process of review with the Committee “the UNHRC, has fallen short.” She insisted that the internationally recognised body’s report was factually incorrect and that statements were made which were not based on fact, or from credible sources

Additionally, concerns that had been raised by the UNHCR when it comes to Guyana during its recent report were for example, reports that: (a) the Commissioner of Information does not address all requests from the public; and (b) the Protected Disclosures and Witness Protection Act has not yet entered into force.

To this end, Government was urged to expand its efforts to adopt and implement, efficient, and prompt measures to promote good governance and combat corruption and impunity at all levels of government. In this respect, the Committee urged the Guyana Government to also adopt concrete measures to address the root causes of corruption as a matter of priority; Ensure that all corruption cases, including cases of those involved in high-level corruption and corruption in police force, are independently and impartially investigated and prosecuted, and that perpetrators, if convicted, are sanctioned with penalties commensurate with the seriousness of the offence, and that victims receive full reparation; Take the measures necessary to ensure, in practice, the independence, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of all anti-corruption bodies, including the Auditor’s General Office, the Commissioner of Information, the Integrity Commission, and the Public Procurement Commission; ensure that the right of access to information held by Commissioner of Information can be effectively exercised in practice;

Additionally, the body called on government to effectively protect whistle-blowers and witnesses through, inter alia, expediting the entry into force of Protected Disclosures and Witness Protection Act.