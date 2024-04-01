‘Ensure oil sector not tainted with corruption’

UN committee member tells Guyana…

Kaieteur News – The United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNCHR) has recommended that Guyana put measures in place to ensure the management of the country’s natural resources is free from any corruption.

Guyana has been blessed with bauxite, timber, gold, diamonds, manganese and oil. In December 2019, ExxonMobil Guyana and its partners in the Stabroek Block commenced oil production in Guyana and the country is now being touted as the fastest growing economy in the world as a result of oil operations.

On Thursday, during the press conference on the Committee’s findings in relation to Guyana and other countries, French Committee member Helene Tigroudja explained that the UNCHR reviewed the third period report of Guyana, in a hybrid mode, more than 20 years after the last observation. In her address, she noted that the Committee expressed its concerns about issues in relation to the situation of indigenous peoples in the country, especially their legal status and rights, violence against women and femicide problems of independence of the judiciary and backlog of judicial proceedings.

Tigroudja noted that among other issues, questions were asked about the combination of the protection of environment against the harmful impact of climate change and the oil and gas extractive activities. To this end she stated, “The committee insisted on the need to ensure the management of natural resources free from any corruption…and effective participation of affected population, including fishermen and indigenous peoples.”

In the report itself, the Committee called for thorough investigations into allegations of corruption in the management of natural resources, particularly within the oil and gas sector highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability measures in this critical area. Concerns were expressed over reports of corruption and lack of transparency in the management of natural resources, particularly within the oil and gas sector. It calls for thorough investigations into allegations of corruption in this sector and emphasises the importance of transparency and accountability measures.

During the review period, Tigroudja said, “The wealth derived from oil and gold exploitation and mining only benefits the richest in society leaving the poorest in a situation of extreme poverty.”

Guyana’s Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo earlier this year assured that the government will honour its promise to have a Petroleum Commission when the time is right. Such a regulatory body is established by a government to oversee and manage the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources within its jurisdiction. It ensures compliance with laws and regulations, manages licences and permits, and often plays a role in promoting sustainable and efficient utilization of petroleum resources.

Moreover, in response to the UNCHR report, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira in a statement noted that during the review period, the government highlighted the Natural Resources Fund Act and the Local Content Act and the legal framework for the management of oil revenue to Guyana.

It was also pointed out that Guyana signed onto the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and has brought its reports up to 2021. Notably, Teixeira noted that the government is unaware of reports of acts of corruption in the oil sector.