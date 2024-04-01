Chulai XI triumph in latest round

Kaieteur Sports – Golcharran Chulai XI won the fourth and penultimate fixture when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Khan’s Enterprise 40-over U19 tournament continued recently.

Led by an attacking half century from Wayne Gokool, Chulai XI beat Henry XI by 80 runs at the Wakenaam Community Center ground, Good Success.

Pacers Trivel Evans and Varun Pooran removed openers Vinesh Ramnarine (10) and Tomesh Persaud (14) before Gokool and Chulai steadied the innings nicely with a third-wicket stand of 86.

The right-handed Gokool slammed five fours and three sixes in a top score of 52 before he was bowled by 13-year-old off-spinner Aarav Sukram.

Chulai hit two fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 42 as his team managed 156-3 from their reduced 25 overs.

Henry XI lost Sukram early in the chase, caught off Tomesh Persaud for six before Henry and Evans added 36 for the second wicket, but when pacer Dennis Crossman removed them both, the rest of the batting crumbled as they were bowled out for 76 in 12 overs.

Evans made 22 while Henry and Ramesh Ramnarine contributed 16 and 15, respectively. Crossman, Vinesh Ramnarine and 11 year-old leg spinner Feyyad Baksh took two wickets each.