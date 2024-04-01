US-based Guyanese spends Easter behind bars after trying to bribe cop

Kaieteur News – A United States of America-based Guyanese will spend Easter Monday in the lock-ups after he tried to bribe a police officer on Sunday.

Police around 14:00hrs Sunday, detained a 46-year-old US-based Guyanese after they found him with a loaded gun at the Port Mourant Turf Club, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six. At first, the man reportedly tried to lie his way out of the situation and when he could not lie anymore, he tried bribing the policemen but his plan backfired and landed him in the Berbice police lock-ups for Easter Monday.

He was stopped by police while entering the Port Mourant Turf Club ground for the Easter Horse Race meet. While searching him police found a black Sig Sauer, P365 Pistol, with a magazine containing ten live rounds of 9mm ammunition. He was asked by the police to produce his licence and he stated that he forgot it in his van at home. He was then asked by the said rank for a form of identification at which time he produced his United States of America and Guyana Driver’s Licence.

The rank then asked if he had anyone at home to bring his licence or send a copy via telephone to verify if he was speaking the truth but he indicated that his entire family was at the Hose Race Meet. Police took him to the Whim Police Station, where he was told that he can make arrangement with his family members to have the licence brought there for verification. It was then he allegedly decided to tell the truth and say that he never had one. After police cautioned him about the offence, he allegedly tried to bribe his way out of the situation. He offered to pay the police five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) cash but it only landed him in more hot water. He was immediately arrested and placed into custody where he is presently assisting the police with their investigation.