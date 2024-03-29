Tony’s Jewellery Store, Visie Tech and ASSI Security Service support Next Level, Gittens and Untouchable Boss Dominoes

Latest update March 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Tony’s Jewellery Store of Alexander Village, Visie Tech and ASSI Security Service of Brickdam have joined the list of sponsors for the Next Level, Gittens and Untouchable Boss Dominoes competition, which is set to conclude tomorrow, Saturday at Next Level Sports Club, Tucville.
Phantom, All Season’s, Mix Up A and B, Gold is Money, Wild Bunch, NA Killers and Big Boss Girls have advance to the last eight with Phantom and All Season drawing the bye. Action will commence at 16:00hrs.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000, third place a trophy and $40,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000.
The MVP will be given one week lunch at Guinness bar on Durban Street and the best female team $20,000. All GDA rules will be in effect.
Other sponsors are Beck’s Lumber Yard, Golden Touch Restaurant, Pressy’s Gift Store, Lloyd Rollins Ross Gas Station, ABU Transportation, HJ 94.1, LG Refrigeration and Repairs and Strikers Sports Club.
