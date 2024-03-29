Tianna Springer eager to showcase at CARIFTA Games

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – After a series of outstanding performances in 2023, Tianna Springer, dubbed the ‘wonder girl’, is eagerly gearing up to compete in this year’s CARIFTA Games, set to take place from tomorrow at the Kirani James Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada.

“Returning to the CARIFTA Games is exciting for me,” Springer shared exclusively with Kaieteur News upon her arrival in the Spice Isle.

In 2023, no athlete from Guyana, across all sports and age groups, could match Springer’s remarkable achievements, with sprinter Emanuel Archibald being the only one to come close.

It was during the CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas, where Springer grabbed global attention with her breakout performance in the Girls’ U17 400m event.

Springer’s remarkable gold medal performance in the girls’ 400m event left the audience at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau in awe, eliciting a standing ovation that spoke volumes of her exceptional talent.

Tianna crossed the finish line in an impressive 54.32 seconds, showcasing a stunning come-from-behind effort that secured her victory.

Her time outpaced Jody-Ann Daily of Jamaica (54.81s), who settled for silver, and De’cheynelle Thomas of St Kitts and Nevis (55.46s).

Now competing in a higher age group, Springer acknowledges the increased challenge ahead. In an exclusive statement to Kaieteur Sport, she expressed, “The competition will be tougher this year, but I’m still excited to compete. I’m not focusing on any specific opponent; my goal is simply to represent Guyana with pride and make my country proud.”

Springer will run the 400m, 200m, 4x400m and the 4x400m mixed relay.

“I’m not too sure about the 200m. I’m hoping to run a Personal Best in that event and hope that I win a medal. But for the 400m, I know for sure that I’m in the top three,” Springer boldly stated.

Despite excelling primarily in the 400m, Springer’s 2023 time of 23.53s in the 200m placed her among the top U18 athletes globally, ranking ninth according to World Athletics.

By the end of 2023, she boasted the fastest 400m time (53.28s) in the Caribbean and Americas, also clocking the seventh-fastest time globally among U18 athletes.

Springer made history as the first and only Guyanese individual Gold Medallist at the Youth Commonwealth Games, sealing victory in the Girls’ 400m event held in Trinidad and Tobago last year.

Furthermore, she played a pivotal role in Guyana’s record-breaking 4x400m mixed relay, teaming up with Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, and Nerissa McPherson.

Their time of 3:22.07 not only won gold but also stood as the second-fastest 4x400m Mixed Relay time worldwide in 2023, trailing only behind the USA’s 3:18.07.

“Whatever the team needs from me, I’m fully committed, whether I’m anchoring or not. I’m excited about the mixed relay because like running with the team. But for sure, winning is the goal,” stated Tianna, a resident of Plaisance.

Tianna’s outstanding performance throughout the year earned her a coveted NIL deal with the global sportswear giant, Adidas, making her the first Guyanese athlete to have such a contract and the only Adidas-sponsored athlete in Guyana.

“Yeah, landing that deal was huge for me. I can’t even put it into words. I’m looking forward to showcase their gear and prove that they made the right choice by signing me,” the ever-cheerful athlete expressed.

She continued, “I’m honoured to serve as a role model, especially for young girls. Being a positive influence means a lot, and I’m dedicated to continuing to make them proud.”

The South American U20 Championships 400m record holder said she remains unfazed by expectations, and is focused on enjoying herself, staying true to who she is, and adding more medals to her collection along the way.

U-20 Females:

– Tianna Springer: 400m, 200m, 4x400m, 4x400m Mix

– Charissa December: 400m Hurdles, 4x400m

– Attoya Harvey: 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 4x400m, 4x400m Mix

– Nerissa McPherson: 400m, 4x400m, 4x400m Mix

– Nalicia Glen: 100m, 200m

U20 Males:

– Jaheel Cornette: 100m, 200m

– Javon Roberts: 800m, 1500m, 4x400m, 4x400m Mix

– Malachi Austin: 200m, 400m, 4x400m, 4x400m Mix

– Rodell Green: Long Jump, Triple Jump

– Jamal Sullivan: 800m, 1500m, 4x400m, 4x400m Mix

– Robert Marcus: Long Jump, Triple Jump

– Dhnielson Gill: 400m, 4x400m, 4x400m Mix

U17 Females:

– Athaleyah Hinckson: 100m, 200m

– Esther McKinnon: 1500m, 3000m

– Akilla Blucher: 1500m

– Keneta Fraser: Long Jump, 100m, 200m

– Marissa Thomas: 400m, 800m

U17 Males:

– Duel Europe: Long Jump, Triple Jump

– Skylar Charles: 100m, 200m

– Kaidon Persaud: 400m, 800m

– Ezekiel Millington: 100m, 200m

– Ryan Joseph: Long Jump, Triple Jump

– Nathaniel Samaroo: Shot Put, Discus Throw