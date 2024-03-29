Slight changes for Port Mourant Turf Club Easter Cup horse race

Kaieteur Sports – Systems are moving apace for Sunday’s (March 31) Port Mourant Turf Club horse race meet. All the top horses from the top racing stables will take centre stage with more than 10 million dollars in cash and prizes will be up for grabs, and seven races are on the cards.

Two changes were made to the programme, the E Class race will be cancelled and the three-year-old race will now be only for Guyana bred horses.

The feature event is the Easter Cup which will be open to all horses and the distance will be 1,700 metres, along with a top cash prize of G$1,500,000.

Newly imported Trinidadian horse Soca Harmony is expected to debut in Guyana, while Jumbo Jet’s top duo of Spankurst and Easy Time will be aiming to extend dominance. Stolen Money, fresh from a win at Bush Lot, will also be a main challenger at Port Mourant on Sunday.

Additional races include the three-year-old Guyana-bred, H3 & Lower non-winner in Guyana five years and over, ‘L’ Class & J 3 maiden. The ‘G’ & Lower and first-time West Indies starters, J & Lower four years and above and the four-year-old West Indies and Guyana-bred races will complete the day’s event.

All races are run under the guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority rules and races are subject to change. Only jockeys with less than five (5) wins for year 2023 will be allowed to ride in the ‘L’ Class and J3 maiden. All non-Guyana jockeys will not be allowed to compete.

Any info or queries, horse owners are asked to contact Gingo on telephone 618-7278.

The Easter Sunday horse race is sponsored by KP Jagdeo General Contractors, Jumbo Jet and Old Broom Longue.